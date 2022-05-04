Archana Duble memorial first National Open Water Swimming competition to be held in Nagpur from May 8

The Archana Duble Memorial's first National Open Water Swimming Competition will be held from May 8 in Nagpur.

The two-day swimming competition will be organized by JD Sports Foundation at Ambazari Lake in Nagpur. Around a hundred long-distance swimmers are expected to take part in the contest.

The competition will start at Ambazari Garden and there will be six age categories of male and female swimmers for 500 meters, 1-km, 5-km and 10-km distance events.

On the first day of the National Open Water Swimming competition, two events will be held -- 500m and 1-km at 6.30 am. The other two events – 5-km and 10-km will be held on May 9 morning.

Swimmers from all over the country to compete in National Open Water Swimming competition: Jaiprakash Duble

Chief organizer of the event Dr. Jaiprakash Duble said swimmers from all over the country will compete for the top honors in the two-day contest.

Dr. Jaiprakash Duble, the former joint director of the sports department of the Government of Maharashtra, said:

“Open water swimming promotion, water safety and drowning prevention will be the social message spread through this competition. We are expecting swimmers from various parts of the country.”

Jaiprakash Duble, one of the most experienced swimming coaches in India, informed Sportskeeda that ever since the 10-km open water swimming was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the popularity of the event has increased.

He said,:

“In 2008 Beijing Olympics, an event of 10-km open water swimming was added to the event. Since then, in India, the importance of open water swimming events has been given special importance. Conducting a national-level competition in Nagpur was our dream and the best location is Ambazari Lake.”

Jayant Duble, who is an international open water swimmer and technical head for the Nagpur competition, is hoping reputed swimmers from all over the country will participate.

“Due to the pandemic, there has been no competition for the last two years. Hence, this first National Open Water Swimming Competition in Nagpur city will not only encourage swimmers from Maharashtra but all over India. It will present an opportunity to all those swimmers to showcase their talent in the competition,”

Swimmers and athletes preparing for the triathlon and Ironman will also be participating in the competition, said Dr Sambhaji Bhonsale, chief referee of the competition.

Top three swimmers in each category to receive a finisher’s medal

The top three swimmers in all distance categories will receive a finisher’s medal along with a merit certificate. Participation certificates will be given to all swimmers who will complete the event within the speculated cut-off time.

Organizers also said finisher’s medal will be presented to all those swimmers who will finish successfully within the speculated cut-off time. For safety purposes, a tow-float is compulsory for all participants during the competition.

The Sports Department, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), Directorate of Tourism, National Institute of Swimming, Juhu Mumbai and Nagpur District Amateur Aquatic Association are supporting the National Open Water Swimming competition.

Open Water Swimming Categories

Distance: 500 meters

Age group: 13 to 16 years, boys and girls

17 to 35 years, men and women

36 to 50 years, men and women

51 to 65 years, men and women

Speculated time: 20 minutes

Distance: 1 km

Age group: 13 to 50 years, male and female

Speculated time: 40 minutes

Distance: 5 km

Age group: 13 to 35 years, male and female

Speculated time: 1 hour and 40 minutes

Distance: 10 km

Age group: 13 to 35 years, male and female

Speculated time: 3 hours.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit