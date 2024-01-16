"Beautiful and an actual woman" - Riley Gaines congratulates US Air Force officer on being adjudged Miss America

Riley Gaines extended her congratulations to 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh on becoming the first-ever active-duty woman to win the Miss America title.

Marsh is an Air Force Pilot representing Colorado. The 22-year-old was crowned Miss America with the national title on Sunday, January 14, 2024, in Orlando, Florida. She is a lieutenant in the US Air Force and is currently pursuing her master's degree in public policy program at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Marsh emerged victorious among 51 participants, representing all 50 states of the U.S. and the District of Columbia. Ellie Breaux of Texas finished as the runner-up for the title. The former NCAA swimmer shared her warmest wishes with the current Miss America.

"Beautiful, active duty Air Force officer, AND an actual woman," she wrote.

"@MissAmerica finally got it right."

The USA Air Force also celebrated the officer's victory by sharing a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"Congratulations to our very own #Airman, 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh, aka Miss Colorado — who was just crowned @MissAmerica 2024! Marsh is the first active duty servicemember to ever win the title."

"Men will be glorified for beating up on women" - Riley Gaines pans USA Boxing after allowing transgender athletes to compete against women

Riley Gaines criticized USA Boxing after allowing trans athletes in the women's category.

The fervent advocate for the safety of women in sports, Riley Gaines penned her resentment towards USA boxing after the introduction of a new policy approving trans athletes to compete against women.

The new policy will allow transgender athletes to fight a bout against women in 2024 after fulfilling certain criteria, including completing the gender assignment surgery and declaring their gender identity.

Gaines expressed her grudge by saying,

"Do you understand what this means? Men will be glorified for beating up on women. Not only glorified, they will be deemed ‘brave’ for such actions," the former NCAA swimmer said.

"Slippery, slippery slope," she added.

The new policy makes it mandatory for trans athletes to undergo regular hormone testing and provide the results to the USA Boxing organization with documents of hormone levels for a minimum of four years following the surgery.

Gaines slammed the organization by calling it misogynist in another post.

"USA boxing to allow men who merely say they are women to fight against women. Mark my words, it will take a woman getting killed before these misogynistic fools wake up."