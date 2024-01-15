"You get what you vote for" - Riley Gaines reacts to Illinois Governor's take on migrants being sent to the state

Riley Gaines recently reacted to Governor Jay Robert Pritzker's statements about halting migrants traveling to Illinois.

Gov. Pritzker urged the Governor of Texas from the Republican Party, to halt the inflow of migrants to Illinois, through a firmly worded letter. Expecting a decline in temperature in the coming weeks, Illinois governor asked Greg Abbott to stop the migrants from entering the state in the mid-western U.S. by flight or bus as several parts of the state are under winter storm warnings.

Pritzker further added that the state is experiencing a shortfall in space for migrants and that it is becoming a target in a political game. He accused Gov. Abbott of directing the migrants' flow to Illinois because of democratic status, saying on ABC.

"We don't have enough shelter space here. There are plenty of other cities where you know if he's gonna send people, they could be sent. But no, he is choosing only democratic states, democratic cities."

In August 2021 Gov. Pritzker signed legislation, making Illinois 'the most welcoming state to migrants' by extending protection. Gaines criticized Gov. Pritzker's statements saying:

"You get what you vote for. Too bad we all have to bear the burden."

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines lauds Texas Governor Greg Abbott for barring trans athletes' participation in collegiate sports

Riley Gaines commended the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott for banning trans athletes from competing in women’s sports at the college level.

The Texas Governor signed a law in 2021 that restricted transgender athletes from competing in women's sports from the K-12 level. Two years later, on June 15, 2023, the Governor signed Senate Bill 15, banning trans athletes from women's sports in Texas’ colleges and universities.

Also known as the Save Women's Sports Act, it went operational in September. Gaines who has been a fervent supporter of excluding trans athletes from women's sports hailed the governor by sharing his message and adding a few clapping emojis.

Expand Tweet

Further, by signing a law, the Texas Governor also curbed the gender-affirming care that was earlier provided to trans youth in Texas.