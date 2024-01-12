"Couldn't even look me in the eye" - Riley Gaines on presenting petitions to "coward" NCAA representatives during convention

Riley Gaines smacked the director of operations of the NCAA during the annual convention this week in Phoenix.

Gaines led the demonstrators, who were present, protesting against the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Along with Gaines, former NCAA swimmers, coaches, students, and their parents were present in the rally on January 11, 2024, ahead of the convention.

The former NCAA swimmer, who is a fierce advocate of women's safety in sports, presented a binder before Mike King and Crystal Reimer, the operations directors for the NCAA. The binder included 70,000 signatures by a group supporting the exclusion of trans athletes from women's sports.

Gaines informed the directors that it included signatures of notable individuals such as Martina Navratilova. She even presented a letter of demand. In a video shared by the Independent Women's Forum, Gaines is seen having a conversation with the directors, voicing her opinion.

“We feel as if our voices are not being heard. That is our objective, that is why we are here, that is why we are chanting. We want to be let into the conversation,” Gaines was heard saying in the video.

Gaines shared the video with her fans and wrote a berating message.

"They couldn't even look me in the eyes lol. The NCAA is full of cowards. #SaveWomensSports," she wrote.

During an interview with The Republic, the former swimmer asserted her view stating,

“I won't speak for everyone, but what I do know, and what this group entirely agrees on, is that women should not have to compromise. I don't think it should be up to us to create the solution, but being the ones who are impacted by this, we will say, enough is enough."

"Spine Coward" - Riley Gaines pans Ohio Governor Mike DeWine after vetoing HB68 bill

Riley Gaines slams Gov. Mike DeWine on vetoing the House Bill 68.

Riley Gaines recently called out on the Ohioan Governor Mike DeWine after he vetoed the House Bill 68.

The bill prohibited medical officials from catering gender-affirming care to trans youth and refrained from the use of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender reassignment surgery for individuals under 18. Gaines criticized the governor saying,

"Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women's sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto."

"GovMikeDeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office."

However, the veto was overridden by the Representatives of the Ohio State House with a 65-28 vote on Wednesday