"They've proven they're willing to throw women and children under the bus" - Riley Gaines slams members who voted in opposition of HB 68

Riley Gaines panned the Representatives of the Ohio State House who voted against the SAFE and Save Women's Sports Act.

On December 29, 2023, Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine vetoed House Bill 68. The Bill would have refrained medical practitioners from providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth.

Additionally, the bill also curbed the use of puberty blockers, gender reassignment surgery for children under 18 years and would have restrained hormone therapy. SAFE, also known as the Saving Adolescents From Experimentation Act, proposed to constrain the participation of transgender athletes in women's sports at the K-12 level in schools, colleges, and universities of Ohio.

On Wednesday, Representatives of the Ohio House overrode the Republican Gov. DeWine's veto with a 65-28 vote. A staunch advocate of women's safety in sports, Gaines shared the news with her fans by criticizing the 28 members who voted in support of the Ohio Governor.

"Ohioans, remember all those names in red. They've proven they're willing to throw women and children under the bus to appear virtuous," she wrote. "Vote them out."

"He can play with the men" - Riley Gaines calls on the University of Washington to revoke scholarship set to be earned by a transgender volleyball player

Riley Gaines called on the Universty of Washington to stop their financial support for a transgender volleyball player.

Trans athlete Tate Drageset was all set to secure one of the twelve D1 volleyball scholarships that are offered to women athletes. In June 2023, the 17-year-old verbally committed to the University of Washington to earn the scholarship.

Accusing Drageset of taking away an opportunity meant for female athletes, Gaines stated her dissatisfaction, suggesting the University of Washington rescind the scholarship.

"Male takes women's volleyball scholarship at ... a soon-to-be Big 10 school Stealing the already few opportunities for women at the collegiate level. How can he be proud? @UWVolleyball should rescind the scholarship if they really care about women. He can play with the men," she wrote.

A few days later, the former swimmer updated her fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the University's decision to recall the scholarship.

"It's alleged that @UWVolleyball rescinded the scholarship from the male vying to play with the women. Sources say the coaches had NO idea he is a male. He and his family concealed his sex throughout the entering recruiting process. The power of public opinion & accountability," the former University of Kentucky swimmer said.

