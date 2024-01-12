Riley Gaines recently panned the operations directors of the NCAA ahead of the annual convention this week in Phoenix.

The demonstrators, including the former NCAA swimmers, coaches, students, and parents, rallied on January 11, 2024, at Phoenix before the NCAA convention to voice their dissent against the participation of transgender athletes in women’s sports.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who is a fervent advocate of women's safety in sports, handed a document to the directors - Mike King and Crystal Reimer, comprising 70,000 signatures of individuals backing the prohibition of transgender athletes in women’s sports, including the tennis legend Martina Navratilova.

In a video, Gaines is seen asserting her views in front of the directors saying:

“We feel as if our voices are not being heard. That is our objective, that is why we are here, that is why we are chanting. We want to be let into the conversation.”

She shared the video with her fans and wrote:

“They couldn't even look me in the eyes lol. The NCAA is full of cowards. #SaveWomensSports.”

Expand Tweet

The former NCAA swimmer received backing from her fans for standing unwaveringly with her cause. A few fans echoed her opinion and wrote:

"Well done, Riley. What a couple of worthless stiffs! Maybe it’s time for women athletes to have a different governing board than NCAA?"

Expand Tweet

Another fan regarded her as a fighter and wrote:

"They can’t look you in the eye because they’re ashamed, and they should be. They know very well that they’ve stolen the hopes and dreams of young women and girls. You’re a fighter, Riley. Stay strong."

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed the participation of trans athletes in women's sports as ludicrous.

"Keep going!!! - eventually rationale minds and basic common sense will prevail. Men in women’s sports is ludicrous."

Expand Tweet

Here are few other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Riley Gaines criticizes USA Climbing after stalling the implementation of trans athletes participation policy

Riley Gaines at House Oversight Committee.

Riley Gaines picked up on USA Climbing after delaying the implementation of transgender athletes’ participation policy. The organization directed the athletes to compete in the categories aligning with their gender identity for the time being.

Gaines expressed her dissent on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling the decision unfair for women athletes.

"What an embarrassing statement. Allowing men to compete with women is neither fair nor inclusive," she wrote.

"@USAClimbing doesn't believe women deserve equal opportunities. Keep the pressure on them," Gaines added.

Expand Tweet