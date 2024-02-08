BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 7

India are placed at the top of the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 medals tally with 18 medals after the first day. They have won seven gold, nine silver, and a couple of bronze medals in the competition so far.

Thailand are second in the standings with 14 medals, having won five gold, three silver, and six bronze medals in the ongoing edition.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka find themselves in third place in the medals tally with four bronze medals in the tournament.

The other competing nations in the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 are Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. These four nations have zero medals and are yet to open their account in the competition.

BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Everything you need to know

The BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 will be played at the Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee Swimming Pool Complex in New Delhi from February 7 to 9. The disciplines at the Under-20 aquatics competition include swimming, water polo, and diving.

India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Myanmar, and Thailand are the nine nations competing in the 2024 edition of the aquatics tournament.

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur addressed the media after the opening ceremony. He said (via Press Information Bureau):

"World's 25% population lives in South Asia and Southeast Asian reason and with the coming together of seven BIMSTEC countries, the Bay of Bengal area not only becomes a region used for travel and transportation but also becomes an area of progress, development and collaboration which will help in not only deeper friendship but also building a deeper sporting culture which will help deepen friendship between athletes and that is exactly the thought that our honourable Prime Minister envisioned when he announced this sporting event at the summit in Nepal."

