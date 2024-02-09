BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 8

India have retained the top spot in the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 medals tally with 36 medals. The hosts had 18 medals at the end of Day 1 and added another 18 medals to their tally on the second day. The 36 medals include 13 gold, 17 silver, and six bronze.

The hosts have won seven gold, eleven silver, and one bronze medal in the men's event and have clinched five bronze, six silver, and as many gold medals in the women's event.

Thailand continue to occupy the second position in the medal tally by clinching 13 medals on the second day of the competition. They have 27 medals including 10 gold, six silver, and 11 bronze medals.

Thailand have won five gold medals each in the men's & women's events. They have also bagged one silver, and nine bronze medals in the men's event, and five silver medals and a couple of bronze medals in the women's event.

Sri Lanka are third in the standings with six bronze medals thus far, winning two in the men's event and four in the women's event. They added a couple of bronze medals to their tally on February 8.

The four other nations competing in the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 are Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar. All four countries are yet to open their account in the tournament and will look to bag medals with just one day to go.

BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Where to watch the tournament and live-streaming details?

The BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 will not be televised for fans in India. However, swimming, water polo, and diving events can be live-streamed on the Prasar Bharati Sports YouTube channel.