BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 Medal Tally: Updated standings after February 9

India finished atop the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024 medal tally with 54 medals at the end of the tournament. India added 18 medals to their tally on the final day and finished their campaign with 19 gold, 27 silver, and eight bronze medals.

The hosts won 11 gold, 16 silver, and a bronze medal from the men's events, while clinching eight gold, 11 silver, and seven bronze medals from the women's events.

Thailand finished second in the medal tally with 40 medals, including 16 gold, nine silver, and 15 bronze medals. Thailand clinched 13 medals on the third day of the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024.

Thailand bagged seven gold, three silver, and 12 bronze medals in the men's event and secured nine gold, six silver, and three silver medals in the women's event of the Under-20 swimming competition.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka finished third by adding four bronze medals to their tally on the final day. The Lankans finished their campaign with 10 bronze medals, bagging three medals in the men's event and seven in the women's event.

Nepal are fourth in the standings with a solitary bronze medal, which they secured in the men's event.

Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar are the three other nations who competed in the BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024. However, they failed to register a single medal in the tournament and will return home empty-handed.

BIMSTEC Aquatics Championships 2024: Best Performers

Best Team - India

Best Swimmer (Men) - Harsh Saroha (India)

Best Swimmer (Women) - Mario Andelelko (Thailand)

Best Swimming Team (Men) - India

Best Swimming Team (Women) - India

Best Diving Team (Men) - India

Best Diving Team (Women) - India

Best Water Polo Team (Men) - Thailand

Best Water Polo Team (Women) - Thailand

