Caeleb Dressel and his wife blessed with their first child

American competitive swimmer Caeleb Dressel and his wife Meghan Dressel welcomed their first child, a baby boy, to their family on February 17, 2024.

They named the baby, born at 10:12 am weighing 8 lbs and 10 ounces, August Wilder Dressel.

Meghan Dressel took to Instagram to share this heartwarming news with her followers, stating:

“Welcome to the world, August Wilder Dressel 🩵🕊️✨ Our baby boy came bursting into our arms on Saturday morning after a very swift and powerful labor. Mom and Dad were in it together, and we had the intervention free birth that we had so hoped and prepared for."

She further shared about the feelings the couple went through, adding:

“It was more raw, incredible and beautiful than we ever could have dreamed of, and brought us this perfect, healthy, chunky baby boy. God is so good! We are still at a loss for words over it all🤍”

Meghan concluded by saying:

“August, you have forever changed our world and our hearts. We love you so so much little man🥹”

Caeleb Dressel and Meghan Haila Dressel’s love story began when both were in high school in 2013. They first met at the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville, where both used to swim together.

Caeleb went on to pursue swimming professionally, while Meghan opted for a career as a family and marriage counselor. Having proposed to Meghan at their original meeting spot in November 2019, the duo had a pre-Valentine's Day wedding on February 13, 2021.

The couple got married in the presence of their family and friends in an outdoor ceremony in Jacksonville, Florida.

After two years of their happy married life, Caeleb announced that they were expecting their first child. He broke the news on Instagram through a post on July 27, 2023.

Caeleb Dressel is a seven-time Olympic gold medalist

Caeleb Dressel poses with the gold medal for the Men's 100m Freestyle Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Caeleb Dressel has seven Olympic gold medals to his name, having represented the nation in the 2016 and 2020 editions.

Dressel made his Olympic debut at the Rio Olympics 2016, where he played an instrumental role in the USA’s gold-medal triumphs in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay events.

He defined his status as one of the greatest American swimmers as he went on to win five gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 4x100m freestyle, and 4x100m medley events.