CWG 2022: Srihari Nataraj storms into 100m backstroke final, in contention for a medal

Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj stormed into the final of the 100m backstroke event at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022). The Indian swimmer clocked 54.55s in the second semi-final to finish fourth and an overall seventh.

Swimming in Lane 3, Srihari Nataraj had a good race and as he finished seventh fastest overall, he will get an outside lane in the final.

Srihari had a reaction time of 0.55 seconds and clocked 28.27s at the halfway mark. He then upped the ante in the final 50m to finish fourth in the semi-final.

Earlier in the heats, Srihari was competing in Heat 4 where he clocked 54.68s to finish third in his heat and fifth overall.

Srihari Natraj's result sheet.

Srihari Nataraj the only Indian swimmer to progress in CWG 2022

Srihari is the only Indian swimmer to progress to the semi-finals as both Sajan Prakash and Kushagra Rawat were knocked out in the heats after finishing 14th overall, with the top eight qualifying.

LIVE BLOG: India at the Commonwealth Games Live updates & latest scores from Day 1

Srihari has received good assistance from the Sports Authority of India and has also done well, competing in a plethora of events in the run-up to the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Srihari is part of the Sports Ministry's Target Olympic Podium Scheme and has done well in the Khelo India University Games and other international events. The swimmer said he was using the aforementioned events as a training pad to guage his game before CWG 2022.

When and where to watch Srihari Nataraj's final?

The 100m backstroke finals will start at around 1.30am on July 31.

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.

Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 will live telecast the CWG 2022 in India. Live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also read: Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far