Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

India badminton ace PV Sindhu will be one to look out for CWG 2022. (PC: Getty Images)
Hari Kishore M
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jul 28, 2022 12:01 PM IST

The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) commences in Birmingham on July 28. A 215-member strong Indian contingent will be in action at the quadrennial showpiece event.

The Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 will include 108 male athletes, and 107 female athletes. This will be India's 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. The total strength of the contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

Athletes have been going through the rigors of qualifying for CWG 2022 by bringing out their best in qualifying tournaments. India has always been a force to reckon with at the Commonwealth Games and the upcoming Birmingham edition of the CWG will be no different.

The Indian contingent has been rocked by several controversies and injuries in the run-up to the games.

While athletes Aishwarya Babu and Dhanalakshmi Sekar failed dope tests, a member of the Indian 4x100m relay team, MV Jilna, soon followed suit.

In a fiasco that could have been avoided, ace Indian boxer and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain alleged mental harassment after one of her coaches, Sandhya Gurung, was not allowed into the CWG 2022 village. This prompted officials and the Sports Ministry to intervene and an accreditation was soon issued to Lovlina Borgohain's coach.

In a huge blow to India's medal chances at the Games, ace Indian javelin thrower, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and defending CWG champion Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the quadrennial Games. Chopra sustained an injury at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule & Timings in IST

Here is the day-wise schedule* of Indian participation at the CWG 2022.

*The schedule will be updated as and when Indian athletes progress to the next rounds and after draws are made.

Date: 29 July 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
6.30 pmBadminton (Mixed doubles) Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeet Reddy
3.30 pmCricketIndia vs Australia
From 2.00 pmTable Tennis (Men's and Women's team events)Round 1Round 2
6.30 pmWomen's HockeyIndia vs Ghana
From 1 pm Lawn BowlsPinki Kaushik Singh (triples, fours), Lovely Choubey (pairs, fours), Tania Choudhury (triples, fours), Nayanmoni Saikia (singles, pairs), Rupa Rani Tirkey (triples, fours).
Dinesh Kumar (triples, fours), Chandan Kumar Singh (triples, fours), Navneet Singh (triples, fours), Sunil Bahadur (singles, pairs), Mridul Borgohain (pairs, fours).
From 1.30 pmArtistic GymnasticsSatyajit Mondal (artistic), Yogeshwar Singh (artistic), Saif Tamboli (artistic).
Pranati Nayak (artistic), Ruthuja Nataraj (artistic), Protistha Samata (artistic), Bavleen Kaur (rhythmic).
From 2.30 pmCyclingRojit Yanglem (team sprint), Ronaldo Laitonjam (sprint, team sprint, 1000m time trial, keirin), E David Bechkam (team sprint, 1000m time trail), Esow Alben (sprint, team sprint, keirin)
From 3 pmSwimmingSajan Prakash (200m, 100m, 50m, butterfly)Srihari Nataraj (50m, 100m, 200m backstroke)Kushagara Rawat (1500m, 200m, 400m freestyle)
From 4.30 pmSquashMen's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay SinghWomen's singles: Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh

Date: 30 July 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
11.30 amMarathonNitender Rawat
From 4.30 pmBoxingAmit Panghal (Men’s 51kg)
Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men’s 57kg)
Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg)
Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg)
Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg)
Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 80kg)
Sanjeet (Men’s 92kg)
Sagar (Men’s 92+kg)
Nitu (Women’s 48kg)
Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg)
Jasmine (Women’s 60kg)
Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 70kg)
11.30 pmWomen's HockeyIndia vs Wales
From 2.00 pmTable Tennis (Men's team)Third round matches
Table Tennis (Women's team)Third round matchesQuarter-finals
11.30 pmWeightliftingMirabai Chanu (Women’s 55kg)
1.30 pmSanket Mahadev (Men’s 55kg)
1.30 pmChanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 55kg)

Date: 31 July 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
3.30 pmCricketIndia vs Pakistan
Men's HockeyIndia vs Ghana
From 2 pm Table tennis (Men's team)Quarter-finals
Table tennis (Women's team)Semi-finals
From 2 pmWeightlifingBindyarani Devi (Women’s 59kg)
Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg)
Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg)

Date: 1 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/Matches
8 pmMen's HockeyIndia vs England
9 pmTable tennis (Men's team)Semi-finals
From 2 pmTable tennis (Women's team)Final
From 2 pmWeightliftingPopy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg)
Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg)
From 2.30 pmJudoVijay Kumar Yadav - 60k, Jasleen Singh Saini - 66kg, Deepak Deswal - 100 kgShushila Likmabam - 48kgSuchika Tariyal - 57kgTulika Maan - +78kg

Date: 2 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
From 2.30 pmMen’s 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable
Men’s Long JumpMurali Sreeshankar
Men’s Long JumpMuhammed Anees Yahiya
Women’s 100m hurdlesJyothi Yarraji
Women’s Shot Put Manpreet Kaur
Women’s Discus ThrowNavjeet Kaur Dhillon
6.30 pmWomen's HockeyIndia vs England
From 3.30 pmTable tennis (Men's team)Finals
From 6.30 pmWeightliftingUsha Kumara (Women’s 87kg)
Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg)
Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg)
Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Date: 3 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
From 2.30 pmBadmintonP.V. Sindhu
Aakarshi Kashyap
Lakshya Sen
Kidambi Srikanth
10.30 pmCricketIndia vs Barbados
6.30 pmMen's HockeyIndia vs Canada
3 pmWomen's HockeyIndia vs Canada
From 1.30 pmSquashMixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshana Chinappa.

Date: 4 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
From 2.30 pmBadmintonTreesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand
Satwiksaireddy/Chirag Shetty
6.30 pmMen's HockeyIndia vs Wales
From 4.30 pmSquashMen’s doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh.Women’s doubles: Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla / Anahat Singh

Date: 5 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
From 2.30 pmMen’s Triple JumpAbdulla Aboobacker
Praveen Chithravel
Eldhose Paul
Men’s Javelin ThrowDP Manu
Rohit Yadav
Men’s 10km race walkSandeep Kumar
Amit Khatri
Women’s Long JumpAncy Sojan
Women’s Javelin ThrowAnnu Rani
Shilpa Rani
Women’s Hammer ThrowManju Bala Singh
Sarita Romit Singh
From 3.30 pmWrestlingBajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg)
Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg)
Mohit Grewal (Men’s 125kg)
Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg)
Sakshi Malik (Women’s 62kg)
Divya Kakran (Women’s 68kg)

Date: 6 Aug 2022

TimeSportAthletes in action/matches
From 2.30 pmMen’s 4x400m relay Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Mohammed Anas Yahiya
Women’s 10km race walk Bhawna Jat
Priyanka Goswami
Women's 4x400m relayHima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, NS Simi
From 3 pmWrestlingRavi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57kg)
Naveen (Men’s 74kg)
Deepak (Men’s 97kg)
Pooja Gehlot (Women’s 50kg)
Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53kg)
Pooja Sihag (Women’s 76kg)

*From August 7, the knockout matches will start. Details of India's schedule in CWG 2022 for those games will be added once confirmed.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live streaming in India & Broadcast details

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

Matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news of the CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal

