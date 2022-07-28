Commonwealth Games 2022 India schedule: Full list of events, players, timings in IST and live streaming details

The Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) commences in Birmingham on July 28. A 215-member strong Indian contingent will be in action at the quadrennial showpiece event.

The Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Games 2022 will include 108 male athletes, and 107 female athletes. This will be India's 18th appearance at the Commonwealth Games. The total strength of the contingent will, however, be 322, including 72 team officials, 26 extra officials, and nine contingent staff, including three general managers.

Athletes have been going through the rigors of qualifying for CWG 2022 by bringing out their best in qualifying tournaments. India has always been a force to reckon with at the Commonwealth Games and the upcoming Birmingham edition of the CWG will be no different.

The Indian contingent has been rocked by several controversies and injuries in the run-up to the games.

While athletes Aishwarya Babu and Dhanalakshmi Sekar failed dope tests, a member of the Indian 4x100m relay team, MV Jilna, soon followed suit.

In a fiasco that could have been avoided, ace Indian boxer and Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain alleged mental harassment after one of her coaches, Sandhya Gurung, was not allowed into the CWG 2022 village. This prompted officials and the Sports Ministry to intervene and an accreditation was soon issued to Lovlina Borgohain's coach.

In a huge blow to India's medal chances at the Games, ace Indian javelin thrower, Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and defending CWG champion Neeraj Chopra was ruled out of the quadrennial Games. Chopra sustained an injury at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule & Timings in IST

Here is the day-wise schedule* of Indian participation at the CWG 2022.

*The schedule will be updated as and when Indian athletes progress to the next rounds and after draws are made.

Date: 29 July 2022

Time Sport Athletes in action/matches 6.30 pm Badminton (Mixed doubles) Ashwini Ponnappa/Sumeet Reddy 3.30 pm Cricket India vs Australia From 2.00 pm Table Tennis (Men's and Women's team events) Round 1Round 2 6.30 pm Women's Hockey India vs Ghana From 1 pm Lawn Bowls Pinki Kaushik Singh (triples, fours), Lovely Choubey (pairs, fours), Tania Choudhury (triples, fours), Nayanmoni Saikia (singles, pairs), Rupa Rani Tirkey (triples, fours). Dinesh Kumar (triples, fours), Chandan Kumar Singh (triples, fours), Navneet Singh (triples, fours), Sunil Bahadur (singles, pairs), Mridul Borgohain (pairs, fours). From 1.30 pm Artistic Gymnastics Satyajit Mondal (artistic), Yogeshwar Singh (artistic), Saif Tamboli (artistic). Pranati Nayak (artistic), Ruthuja Nataraj (artistic), Protistha Samata (artistic), Bavleen Kaur (rhythmic). From 2.30 pm Cycling Rojit Yanglem (team sprint), Ronaldo Laitonjam (sprint, team sprint, 1000m time trial, keirin), E David Bechkam (team sprint, 1000m time trail), Esow Alben (sprint, team sprint, keirin) From 3 pm Swimming Sajan Prakash (200m, 100m, 50m, butterfly)Srihari Nataraj (50m, 100m, 200m backstroke)Kushagara Rawat (1500m, 200m, 400m freestyle) From 4.30 pm Squash Men's singles: Saurav Ghosal, Ramit Tandon, Abhay SinghWomen's singles: Joshana Chinappa, Sunyana Kuruvilla, Anahat Singh Date: 30 July 2022

Time Sport Athletes in action/matches 11.30 am Marathon Nitender Rawat From 4.30 pm Boxing Amit Panghal (Men’s 51kg) Mohammad Hussamuddin (Men’s 57kg) Shiva Thapa (Men’s 63.5kg) Rohit Tokas (Men’s 67kg) Sumit Kundu (Men’s 75kg) Ashish Chaudhary (Men’s 80kg) Sanjeet (Men’s 92kg) Sagar (Men’s 92+kg) Nitu (Women’s 48kg) Nikhat Zareen (Women’s 50kg) Jasmine (Women’s 60kg) Lovlina Borgohain (Women’s 70kg) 11.30 pm Women's Hockey India vs Wales From 2.00 pm Table Tennis (Men's team) Third round matches Table Tennis (Women's team) Third round matchesQuarter-finals 11.30 pm Weightlifting Mirabai Chanu (Women’s 55kg) 1.30 pm Sanket Mahadev (Men’s 55kg) 1.30 pm Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (Men’s 55kg) Date: 31 July 2022

Time Sport Athletes in action/matches 3.30 pm Cricket India vs Pakistan Men's Hockey India vs Ghana From 2 pm Table tennis (Men's team) Quarter-finals Table tennis (Women's team) Semi-finals From 2 pm Weightlifing Bindyarani Devi (Women’s 59kg) Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Men’s 67kg) Achinta Sheuli (Men’s 73kg) Date: 1 Aug 2022

Time Sport Athletes in action/Matches 8 pm Men's Hockey India vs England 9 pm Table tennis (Men's team) Semi-finals From 2 pm Table tennis (Women's team) Final From 2 pm Weightlifting Popy Hazarika (Women’s 64kg) Ajay Singh (Men’s 81kg) From 2.30 pm Judo Vijay Kumar Yadav - 60k, Jasleen Singh Saini - 66kg, Deepak Deswal - 100 kgShushila Likmabam - 48kgSuchika Tariyal - 57kgTulika Maan - +78kg

Date: 2 Aug 2022 Time Sport Athletes in action/matches From 2.30 pm Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Avinash Sable Men’s Long Jump Murali Sreeshankar Men’s Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya Women’s 100m hurdles Jyothi Yarraji Women’s Shot Put Manpreet Kaur Women’s Discus Throw Navjeet Kaur Dhillon 6.30 pm Women's Hockey India vs England From 3.30 pm Table tennis (Men's team) Finals From 6.30 pm Weightlifting Usha Kumara (Women’s 87kg) Purnima Pandey (Women’s 87+kg) Vikas Thakur (Men’s 96kg) Ragala Venkat Rahul (Men’s 96kg)

Date: 3 Aug 2022 Time Sport Athletes in action/matches From 2.30 pm Badminton P.V. Sindhu Aakarshi Kashyap Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth 10.30 pm Cricket India vs Barbados 6.30 pm Men's Hockey India vs Canada 3 pm Women's Hockey India vs Canada From 1.30 pm Squash Mixed doubles: Saurav Ghosal / Dipika Pallikal, Ramit Tandon / Joshana Chinappa.

Date: 4 Aug 2022 Time Sport Athletes in action/matches From 2.30 pm Badminton Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand Satwiksaireddy/Chirag Shetty 6.30 pm Men's Hockey India vs Wales From 4.30 pm Squash Men’s doubles: Ramit Tandon / Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu, Velavan Senthilkumar / Abhay Singh.Women’s doubles: Dipika Pallikal / Joshna Chinappa, Sunayna Kuruvilla / Anahat Singh

Date: 5 Aug 2022 Time Sport Athletes in action/matches From 2.30 pm Men’s Triple Jump Abdulla Aboobacker Praveen Chithravel Eldhose Paul Men’s Javelin Throw DP Manu Rohit Yadav Men’s 10km race walk Sandeep Kumar Amit Khatri Women’s Long Jump Ancy Sojan Women’s Javelin Throw Annu Rani Shilpa Rani Women’s Hammer Throw Manju Bala Singh Sarita Romit Singh From 3.30 pm Wrestling Bajrang Punia (Men’s 65kg) Deepak Punia (Men’s 86kg) Mohit Grewal (Men’s 125kg) Anshu Malik (Women’s 57kg) Sakshi Malik (Women’s 62kg) Divya Kakran (Women’s 68kg)

Date: 6 Aug 2022 Time Sport Athletes in action/matches From 2.30 pm Men’s 4x400m relay Amoj Jacob, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal, Naganathan Pandi, Mohammed Anas Yahiya Women’s 10km race walk Bhawna Jat Priyanka Goswami Women's 4x400m relay Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Srabani Nanda, NS Simi From 3 pm Wrestling Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Men’s 57kg) Naveen (Men’s 74kg) Deepak (Men’s 97kg) Pooja Gehlot (Women’s 50kg) Vinesh Phogat (Women’s 53kg) Pooja Sihag (Women’s 76kg)

*From August 7, the knockout matches will start. Details of India's schedule in CWG 2022 for those games will be added once confirmed.

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live streaming in India & Broadcast details

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) has acquired the broadcast rights for CWG 2022 in India.

Matches from Birmingham will be beamed live on Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4 channels. Live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app or website.

You can also follow all the live updates and breaking news of the CWG 2022 at Sportskeeda here.

