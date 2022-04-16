Danish Open 2022: Sajan Prakash clinches gold, Vedaant Madhavan wins silver in respective categories

Olympian Sajan Prakash commenced his international season with a gold medal win in the men's 200m butterfly event at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark on Friday (April 15).

Prakash attained a podium finish after clocking 1.59.27s late on Friday night, which was not his best performance. However, it was enough to fetch him the gold.

The 28-year-old's personal best timing of 1:56:38 came in 2021 in Rome, when Prakash became the first Indian swimmer to breach the Olympic 'A' standard time. Prakash, a two-time Olympian, told PTI:

"We have some competitions coming up this month. It (Denmark Open) is a preparation meet, we will slowly try to peak towards the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games."

Earlier, the Union Sports Ministry sanctioned the extension of financial assistance to four Indian swimmers under its Target Olympic Podium (TOPS) and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) schemes.

Sajan Prakash has been allotted an amount of INR 15.1 lakhs (excluding pool fees and airfare) for training as well as participation in multiple competitions and camps. He will be in action in three Mare Nostrum events across Monaco, Barcelona and Canet lined up in May.

Vedaant Madhavan improves personal best, wins silver at 2022 Danish Open

Indian swimmer Vedaant Madhavan bettered his personal best time to clinch the silver medal in the men's 1500m freestyle event at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark. Vedaant clocked 15.57.86 to finish second in the 10-swimmer final on Friday.

The 16-year-old has had an incredible run recently. He fetched a bronze medal at the 2021 Latvia Open in March. Vedaant also clinched seven medals - four silver and three bronze medals - at the 47th Junior National Aquatic Championships last year.

