"Despicable behavior, we have fallen as a nation": Riley Gaines slams pro-Palestine protesters for "desecrating" US Military cemetery

Riley Gaines recently slammed a bunch of pro-Palestaine supporters for desecrating a US veteran cemetery in Los Angeles. The 23-year-old mentioned that although it was “despicable behavior” but a perfectly acceptable thing in the Californian city. Gaines said so because the vandalizing video did not show the involvement of police.

On Monday, Los Angeles saw an unfortunate sight of pro-Palestine supporters using spray cans on the walls of the US Military Cemetery. They were seen marching in front of the cemetery demanding support amidst the Hamas-Israel crisis. Moreover, the video showed only one police officer standing on the other side of the road with no control over the crowd.

Riley Gaines shared the video on her X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and wrote:

“Desecrating a US veteran cemetery is despicable behavior, but perfectly acceptable in California.”

She added:

“We have fallen as a nation.”

The video was initially shared by another X page, Libs of TikTok. It captioned the video as:

“Pro-Palestine protesters vandalize and deface a US Military Cemetery in Los Angeles where 85,000 war veterans are buried.”

It also read:

“They need to be arrested and the non citizens need to be deported. This is completely unacceptable. Where are the police?”

Riley Gaines showed support to women stuck in the Hamas-Israel crisis

In 2023, Riley Gaines decided to celebrate Real Women’s Day on October 10. The former swimmer opposed that reputed sports outlets were honoring trans athletes on Women’s History Month. As a result, she decided to honor biological women on October 10.

Gaines chose the particular date after profound thinking. XX is the Roman numeral for 10 and also symbolizes biological women. So, the former swimmer established October 10 as the ideal date for the Real Women’s Day celebration because October is the 10th month of the year.

However, while celebrating biological women, Gaines remembered the women suffering in the Israel-Hamas crisis. Therefore, to show them solidarity, she shared a picture wearing a Real Women’s Day cap and wrote a heartfelt post on X that read:

"I would be remiss if I didn't specifically say this day should be used to celebrate and honor the girls and women squarely in harms way because of the violence that has broken out in the Middle East and everything it has led to."

She also added:

"Women are not menstruators, bleeders, chestfeeders, cervix-havers, uterus-owners, egg-producers, or people with birthing capacity. Women are just women. Adult human females," wrote Riley Gaines.