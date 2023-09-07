Michael Phelps has urged Iga Swiatek to not worry about losing her World No. 1 ranking following her 2023 US Open exit.

Swiatek entered the New York Major as the top-ranked WTA player and the defending champion. She made it to the fourth round with three straight-set wins, where she stumbled against Jelena Ostapenko.

The Pole took the opening set against Ostapenko but couldn't keep control of the proceedings, as the Latvian made a comeback to win 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. This result not only ended her campaign at the US Open but also saw her 75-week run as the World No. 1 come to an end.

When asked what advice he would give Swiatek following the defeat, American swimming legend Phelps stated that an athlete's life isn't perfect and that it's normal to have a career filled with both wins and losses. What is important, he stressed, is to put the setback behind and work hard on ensuring it never happens again.

“Everything isn't perfect, right? There are times where, you know, races didn't go as planned for me. If that happened, I would just try to push it behind me and make sure that never happened again. I would remember how I would feel inside of me and if I don't ever want that feeling to happen again, then it's on me to make sure I prepare to make sure I'm ready next time,” he said (via Eurosport Polska).

“So, it's just preparation. In one ear, out the other. Don't worry about it. We're gonna have wins and losses, everybody has them throughout their careers.”

Swiatek recently reflected on her 2023 season, her stint as the World No. 1, and losing it at the ongoing US Open through a heartfelt note she posted on social media.

Michael Phelps takes part in mental health forum at US Open 2023

Michael Phelps at a forum on mental health in New York.

Michael Phelps recently took part in a US Open Mental Health Forum alongside four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and US Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy.

During the event, Phelps spoke about how athletes can also experience a wide range of emotions, including anxiety, and that they aren't immune to anything negative.

"Just getting things out, right? For me, it's always trying to get things out in the open 'cause the more you're carrying it, the heavier that backpack gets on your back," he said (via CBS).