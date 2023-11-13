"Down South" - Caeleb Dressel shares weekend pictures with wife Meghan Haila

Seven-time Olympic gold medallist Caeleb Dressel recently shared snaps from his weekend outing with wife, Meghan Haila. The couple is soon expected to grow into a family of three as they are expecting their first child together.

27-year-old Caeleb Dressel’s love story with Meghan Haila dates back to when they were in high school. As both of them enjoyed swimming, they first met at the Bolles School Sharks in Jacksonville.

Eventually, Dressel went on to pursue swimming professionally whereas Haila pursued her career as a family counselor. However, they kept seeing each other and got married in February 2021. After more than two years of their married life, the couple is expecting their first child in 2024.

Recently, Dressel and Haila spent a fun weekend outing together while embracing their pregnancy phase. The swimmer shared snaps from the great day on his Instagram with the caption,

"Down south for the weekend"

Their post suggested that the couple went to enjoy food at Goody Goody Burgers. Moreover, in the pictures, Dressel donned a grey t-shirt, a pair of shorts, and a pair of grey sneakers. His wife wore a bodycon grey dress flaunting her baby bump.

The Dressels first announced their pregnancy in July 2023. The swimmer shared a picture of him standing cozily with his wife, holding pictures of the baby’s ultrasound. He captioned it,

"Mom and Dad ☺️❤️"

He also added,

(It’s ok, you can put comments about my good swimmers)"

Caeleb Dressel returned to the pool after a year's break in July

Caeleb Dressel at Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 2

In 2022, Caeleb Dressel withdrew his name from the world championship. The swimmer cited that immense competition pressure had taken a toll on his mental health, which is why he stepped back from the sport for nearly a year.

Dressel attempted to make his comeback at the 2023 US National Championship. However, the swimmer gave a series of poor performances in the four events he entered.

Moreover, when Dressel’s coach Anthony Nesty was asked about his performance, he told Reuters,

"He's mentally where he needs to be, physically, not yet. But his strokes are good. He's felt good in all his strokes... now we just need to get a full year of training and weights in and he'll be okay."

Dressel came third in the 50-meter butterfly, fifth in the 100-meter butterfly, and 19th in the 100-meter freestyle. He had his final chance to qualify for this year’s world championship by excelling in the 50m freestyle. However, the swimmer blew his chance as he came 22nd, just 1.07 seconds behind the winner.