"Drop Virat Kohli also": Asian Games medallist  slams troll who wants Indian swimmers out of Olympics

The 2021 Olympics is underway in Tokyo and the Indian athletes have tried their level best to stay in contention for the medals. Many Indians have managed to make their way into the later stages, while some fell just short of a place in the final.

Although there are many Indian fans that are religiously following the Olympics, some of them have been very ignorant in appreciating the hard work put in by the Indians in making it to the biggest sporting event of them all.

A trolling incident happened to the swimmers, who failed to get to the qualification mark for the semis. This time, however, fellow swimmer Virdhawal Khade had a reply to the people who mindlessly trolled these young aspiring athletes. Here's what transpired in the Twitter battle.

Checkout: Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally

Virdhawal Khade shuts down a troller

Virdhawal Khade stood up for his fellow swimmers as they were trolled by a few for not making it to the semifinals. Khade, who himself is an accomplished swimmer, had his answers ready as he responded to the tweet. The troller was quick to judge the Indian swimmers as he replied back to a tweet from the swimming federation of India. He got a bold reply from India's Virdhawal Khade, which definitely must have given the troller something to reflect on.

Virdhawal Khade reacts to trollers comments

The ace swimmer gave examples and shut the troller. His response was absolutely befitting and made total sense.

Feeling for our swimmers @srihari3529 clocking 54.31 & #MaanaPatel 1:05.20 both slower than their PB’s. Srihari’s A qualification time would have earned him a spot in semifinal. We live to fight another day with the #Tokyo2020 motto “Faster Higher Stronger Together” — @swimmingfederationofindia (@swimmingfedera1) July 25, 2021

Stop sending players,, if they don't ready... It's Olympics, not a low grade tournament... They even don't reach their PB... Such a same... Learn something from Tunisia🇹🇳 — Rohit Paul (@RohitPa09529655) July 25, 2021

So your solution is not to send players, so they never get ready ?

It's quite easy to sit at home and comment . I'm pretty sure even players like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli don't score a 100 in every match . Maybe BCCI should consider dropping Virat 🤔 — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) July 26, 2021

What a opinion... In qualification they dropped timing and in main event, time is increased... Wahh👏👏Try to win medals in Commonwealth Games, Asian games... Then target Olympics, just go and participate and crashed out in Heats is like a joke — Rohit Paul (@RohitPa09529655) July 26, 2021

😂 at this point , all I can do is laugh at your ignorance . It's unfortunate that people have so little knowledge about swimming 🙏 — Virdhawal Khade OLY (@virdhawalkhade) July 26, 2021

Edited by Diptanil Roy