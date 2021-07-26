"Drop Virat Kohli also": Asian Games medallist  slams troll who wants Indian swimmers out of Olympics

The 2021 Olympics is underway in Tokyo and the Indian athletes have tried their level best to stay in contention for the medals. Many Indians have managed to make their way into the later stages, while some fell just short of a place in the final.
Although there are many Indian fans that are religiously following the Olympics, some of them have been very ignorant in appreciating the hard work put in by the Indians in making it to the biggest sporting event of them all.
A trolling incident happened to the swimmers, who failed to get to the qualification mark for the semis. This time, however, fellow swimmer Virdhawal Khade had a reply to the people who mindlessly trolled these young aspiring athletes. Here's what transpired in the Twitter battle.
Checkout: Tokyo Olympics Medal Tally
Virdhawal Khade shuts down a troller
Virdhawal Khade stood up for his fellow swimmers as they were trolled by a few for not making it to the semifinals. Khade, who himself is an accomplished swimmer, had his answers ready as he responded to the tweet. The troller was quick to judge the Indian swimmers as he replied back to a tweet from the swimming federation of India. He got a bold reply from India's Virdhawal Khade, which definitely must have given the troller something to reflect on.
Virdhawal Khade reacts to trollers comments
The ace swimmer gave examples and shut the troller. His response was absolutely befitting and made total sense.