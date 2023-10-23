The legendary swimmer Michael Phelps received the honor of throwing the first pitch at Game Five of the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday, October 21, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.

Phelps, who boasts an extensive list of accolades, stood on the mound and waved to the spectators. Apart from his 19mph first pitch throw, his pre-race routine caught the eyes of the crowd. Following his warm-up and swim stretches, Phelps, who donned an Arizona Diamondbacks jersey, threw the ceremonial first pitch.

His swimming pre-race routine caught the fans' attention, sparking a buzz on social media.

"Classic," wrote one fan. "Michael Phelps goes through his pre-race routine before throwing out today’s ceremonial first pitch. Time for Game 5. Can’t wait," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Michael Phelps just threw out a 19mph HEATER of a strike at the Diamondbacks game," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

His legendary career makes him a worthy recipient of this honor. Phelps, a native of Baltimore, currently lives with his family in Tempe, Arizona. He is a baseball enthusiast and has been seen admiring the Baltimore Orioles on several occasions. This has stirred up a discussion among the fans.

"Very cool," wrote a fan. "Side note: Isn’t he from Baltimore and a big Orioles fan though?"

Expand Tweet

"This is cool and all but the dudes from Baltimore and is an Orioles fan," wrote another fan.

Expand Tweet

Here is another reaction:

Expand Tweet

Randy Johnson shows Michael Phelps pitches at the MLB clash

Michael Phelps throws out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 5 of the baseball NL Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix

Randall Johnson showed Michael Phelps a few pitches at Game Five of the Championship Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

Johnson and Phelps, legends of their respective sports, were seen exchanging words about the pitches. Johnson, also known as 'the Big Unit' shared a few tips with Phelps.

Expand Tweet

Johnson has played in 22 MLB seasons for six teams, including the Arizona Diamondbacks. He earned the title of the tallest player in MLB history, hence leading him to be known as 'the Big Unit'.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a 3-2 lead in the MLB playoffs after winning the Game 5 by a 6-1 margin. Arizona Diamondbacks will face off against the Philadelphia Phillies again on October 24 and 25, 2023.