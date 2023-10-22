Michael Phelps enjoys fall break with his family ft. swimming, golf, and soccer

Legendary swimmer Michael Phelps is currently enjoying the fall break with his family by indulging in a couple of fun activities. The 38-year-old shared glimpses of his quality time with his loved ones, in which he was spotted indulging in a number of activities like swimming, golf, and soccer with his family.

Although Michael Phelps has expertise in swimming, he had an affinity for football and continues to follow his secondary passion, golf. While Phelps was spotted enjoying a good game of golf, his children and wife were seen having fun in their soccer game.

The retired swimmer shared a series of pictures of him enjoying with his family with the caption:

“Photo dump - fall break! Golf, swimming, beach, and tons of fun!!🤩”

In the first picture, Michael Phelps was seen with his youngest son, Maverick. Probably, the duo were heading to the golf course as they were sitting in a golf cart. In the following story, the swimmer was playing golf. He looked very pensive before hitting his shot.

The album also had adorable pictures of Michael Phelps having a great time with his wife Nicole in the gym and while dining. A glimpse of the swimming pool was also found. Isn’t that obvious?

Lastly, there was a video of the Phelps family enjoying a soccer session on a slightly rainy day.

Michael Phelps wanted to be a soccer player initially

Phelps at WM Phoenix Open - Previews

Michael Phelps has undoubtedly achieved massive recognition as a swimming GOAT, but a swimmer is not what he wanted to become initially. At the beginning of his teenage years, Phelps desired to create his career in NFL.

However, it was the swimmer’s mother who encouraged him towards the path of swimming. In an interview with Yahoo Sports in 2015, Deborah Phelps shared that she did not want her son to play soccer because of the limited opportunities in the sport.

Phelps’ mother explained to him that only a few varsity players got a scholarship to a good school and even fewer made it to the NFL. She explained in the interview in detail,

"I told him, ‘Only a small percentage of varsity football players get a scholarship to a D-I school and an even smaller percentage make the NFL.’

Furthermore, she added,

"Then I told him, ‘Think about what you have already accomplished in your sport and where you could possibly go.’ I thought the best way of teaching would be to explain his options and help him make the right choice,” concluded Deborah Phelps.