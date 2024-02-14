"Enough is enough!!"- Fans react to Riley Gaines' take on resignation of NCAA official in protest of transgender policies

Riley Gaines recently praised William Bock III, NCAA committee member, for resigning after a disagreement between the organization and his views on transgender athletes' policies.

Bock, who has served the organization since 2016, handed over his resignation to NCAA president Charlie Baker on February 13, 2024, specifying the difference of opinion on the organization's trans athletes policy, allowing them to compete in the women's category. His resignation came a year before the end of his term, which is due in August 2025.

The former University of Kentucky swimmer, who has been a passionate advocate for the safety of women in sports and has fervently opposed the concept of transgender athletes competing against women, lauded the NCAA committee member for stepping down.

"NCAA official resigns in protest of transgender policies that ‘discriminate against female student-athletes," informed the former NCAA swimmer.

"More of this," she added.

Fans echoed Gaines' appreciation and wrote:

"Hell yes! Enough is enough!!"

Another fan wrote:

"You’re doing amazing work!"

"That’s the way. True female athletes should just stop cooperating. A form of civil disobedience. That’s how you win."

A fan commended the decision, stating that a boycott is an effective measure.

"It's the only way that will make them understand. Strength in numbers. Boycott!!!"

One of the fans applauded the former swimmer for her consistent stand against transgender issues.

"Bravo it's about time. A lot of credit to your courage and leadership in getting dudes out of women's sports Riley."

"Bravo. This is what is going to take to protect women. Real women," wrote another fan.

Here are a few other reactions:

"Discrimination we faced as female athletes" - Riley Gaines speaks about the discrimination endured by female athletes

Riley Gaines and transgender athlete Lia Thomas competed at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, where both athletes tied for fifth place. However, only Thomas was presented with the trophy, and Gaines was asked to pose with the sixth-place trophy.

Since then, Gaines has ardently stood against the discrimination faced by women athletes and the unfair advantage experienced by transgender athletes. In her recent episode of "Gaines for Girls Podcast," featuring Caitlyn Jenner, she reflected on her two-year journey as an activist.

"It's been almost two years I've been at it," Gaines said (at 12:20).

"In my own experience swimming against Lia Thomas at our NCAA Championships, I can whole-heartedly attest to the blatantly obvious unfair advantages and discrimination we faced as female athletes."

