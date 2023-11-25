"Every one of my cycles have been different" - Katie Ledecky breaks down her Olympics experiences

American swimmer Katie Ledecky recently broke down her Olympic experiences ahead of her participation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 26-year-old will be competing in the showpiece event for the fourth time in her career next year.

Besides reflecting on her past Olympic experiences, the seven-time Olympic gold medallist also shed light on what she expects from the Paris Olympics.

During an interaction with Swim Outlet, she said:

“Every one of my Olympic Cycles have been different you can't even really count the first one cuz I think I didn't make my trials cut until about a year before 2012. So, um yeah that one was different in that way and then um you know I had that four-year run in the Rio, that was pretty incredible and then we had the Covid the 5-year cycle so that was different. Now this is the three-year run so this is completely different um again in a different environment."

Furthermore, Katie Ledecky expressed that she has “a good feel” for the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding:

But yeah, I definitely have a good feel for what it's going to be like this year, kinda know how to pace myself and, just trying to deal with everything that comes with the Olympics..."

Check out Ledecky's comments below (from the 03:00 mark):

With six Olympic gold medals and 21 world championship gold medals, Katie Ledecky is the most decorated female swimmer in history. She was 15 when she made her Olympic debut in 2012 and won her first gold medal. She won the 800m race within a time of 8:14.63 — just 0.53s short of the then-world record.

Ledecky was also highly successful at the 2016 Rio Olympics. She won gold in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 4x200m freestyle relay and bagged a silver medal in the 4x100m freestyle relay.

At the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Ledecky won four medals in total. She took gold in the 800m and 1500m races and placed second in the 400m and 4x200m races.

Katie Ledecky shifted to University of Florida in 2021

Right after the conclusion of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Katie Ledecky changed her training base from Stanford to Florida. She joined the University of Florida in order to train for the 2024 Paris Olympics under coach Anthony Nesty.

According to the Washington Post, another major reason behind Ledecky’s switch was that she wanted to be in closer proximity to her home in Bethesda. She also apparently needed a training group that would push her limits.

The swimmer told the publication via a telephone interview in September 2021 that she was feeling good about her decision. She said:

“I know the training will be challenging. And just entering a new environment and having some change there is an opportunity for growth.”

Ledecky added:

"One of my goals was to be closer to home, and this checks that box. And I still have really great goals in the pool. I feel this training environment is going to help me achieve those goals as well."