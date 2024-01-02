Former world champion Felix Aubock announces engagement with fellow University of Michigan alumnus Catie DeLoof

Former world champion Felix Aubock and American swimmer Catie DeLoof announced their engagement on January 1, 2024. Both swimmers are alumni of the University of Michigan.

Both Aubock and DeLoof have been in a relationship since October 2016. Aubock was part of the Wolverines swimming team at the University of Michigan from 2016 to 2020. DeLoof was also a team member from 2015 to 2019. Aubock hails from Vienna, Austria, whereas DeLoof originates from Grosse Pointe, a suburb in Detroit, Michigan.

The swimmer shared the news and expressed his joy in the following statement:

“forever with my best friend🤍”

After completing his studies, Aubock relocated to Loughborough in July 2020. Internationally, Felix Aubock, who represents Austria, is renowned for becoming the world champion in the 400-meter freestyle short course in 2021. He is also the national record holder in the men’s 200m and 800m freestyle events.

In the 2023 World Championships held in Japan, Aubock achieved eighth place in both the 200m and 400m freestyle events. His first international podium came at the European Championships in Budapest in 2020, where he earned a silver medal in the 400m freestyle with a time of 3:44.63. He continued his success at the 2022 European Championships, clinching a bronze medal in the 200m freestyle.

Post-graduation, DeLoof initially trained in California with David Marsh's Team Elite before moving to Virginia in 2020 to train under Tood DeSorbo. In 2021, DeLoof joined Aubock in Loughborough, England, to continue her training.

During the 2023 Pan American Games, she accomplished three silver medals and two bronze medals in the women's 50m and 100m freestyle events at the event's 19th edition.

Felix Aubock and Catie DeLoof were sensational at Tokyo Olympics

Felix Aubock in action at the European Championships in 2018

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Felix Aubock had a sensational outing. Representing Austria, his best finish came in the men’s 400m freestyle final where he narrowly missed out on a medal, finishing fourth with a timing of 3:44.07. He also reached the finals of the 800 and 1500m freestyle events, where he came in seventh.

Meanwhile, Catie DeLoof qualified as a relay swimmer for the United States at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. She participated in the preliminary heats of the women's 400m freestyle relay, playing a crucial role in the United States reaching the finals. The team eventually went on to win the bronze medal in the discipline.