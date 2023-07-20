Swimming events at the World Aquatics Championships will not be telecast in UK. The 2023 World Aquatics Championships began on July 14 and will be held till July 30. So far events such as open water swimming, artistic swimming, diving, and water polo have been held, but the swimming events will begin on July 23.

To the disappoinment of British fans, it has been revealed that the swimming at the World Aquatics Championships will not be telecast in UK after negotiations failed following a financial disagreement. This news was announced by Andy Jameson, Olympic medalist-turned-BBC commentator.

Andy Jameson posted on Twitter:

"Very sadly, @BBCSport and @WorldAquatics has not been able to reach financial agreement to show the World Swimming Championships on free-to-air TV in Britain, so the BBC will not be covering it this year. Incredibly disappointing for the sport we love."

This would definitely disappoint fans of the sport in the UK. However, there will be live swimming coverage on BBC 5 Live Sport, the radio station. This was announced by another BBC commentator known as John Hunt.

"Good afternoon Guy, just to let you know that there will be extensive live coverage of the swimming throughout the championships on @5liveSport and sports extra."

The World Aquatics has not issued any statement regarding the broadcast issues. But the UK has been removed from the "Where to watch" Europe section available on the official website of World Aquatics.

Fans react to swimming at 2023 World Aquatics Championships not being telecast live in UK

Swimming fans in the UK are understandably dismayed that the 2023 World Aquatics Championships will not be telecast in the country. Some of their reactions are attached below:

"I find this so disappointing. I don’t know whether it’s unreasonable demands from @WorldAquatics or long pockets/short arms from @BBCSport or likely a combination of both, but it’s so wrong for our sport & athletes that World Champs will have no UK coverage. Poor show"

"This is very poor by the BBC. As a corporation their sports output is disappointingly poor and they have undoubtedly missed the opportunity to broadcast this event where we have some phenomenal athletes both in the male and female catagories."

"Zero representation of a sport GB does really well in. Rarely even features on bbc website. Athletes deserve better."

"@Andyjamesonswim @BBCSport @WorldAquatics Really!! Not only do we have an amazing group of swimmers but it's also so important that people learn to swim. @BBCSport you need to do more to be inclusive instead of showing every sport BUT swimming!"

"So disappointing. The athletes deserve recognition by the public, without TV coverage this makes it very difficult."

"So disappointing I love watching swimming"

"It truly is disappointing... especially when so many folk love to watch it"

"So so disappointing!! We have so many stars and so many up and coming - it’s a huge sport with massive following , that would be watched eagerly"

"That’s very disappointing, I have been looking forward to watching out extremely talented swimmers. Is any platform covering it for UK viewers?"

"What???!!!!!! A huge backwards step and personally a massive disappointment!"

Meanwhile, swimming events at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships will be telecast in other countries. The live telecast and coverage details are available on the official website of World Aquatics.