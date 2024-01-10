"Going to help someone who I care deeply about" - Swimmer Steve Genter auctions off his 1972 Olympics medals

Three-time Olympic medalist Steve Genter has decided to auction off his medals which he claimed at the 1972 Olympic Games. These medals will be part of the 437 items in an Olympic-themed auction organized by RR Auction, headquartered in Boston, ending on January 18, 2024.

On being asked about putting the medals for auction, Genter said in a press release from the RR auction:

“For most of my life, the medals represented a defining moment in time. Each medal is uniquely intertwined with the Olympic experience, making those memories lifelong. I get goosebumps every time I recall those moments.”

He added that this would help someone whom he cares deeply about, stating:

“Now, the gold, silver and bronze Olympic medals are going to help someone who I care deeply about. A defining moment— again.”

Genter is an inspiration to many and is known for his grit and determination. He won his three medals, after being diagnosed with a collapsed lung. Just a week before competing in his first event at the 1972 Olympic Games, he went through a minor surgical procedure to re-inflate his lung using a tube.

He received thirteen stitches and spent most of his time in bed as he rested for five full days. During this recovery period, his coach, Jim Montrella, made sure that he did some lung rehabilitation and light torso exercises.

His preparation didn't include a lot of training as he only involved himself in light swim training one day before his first event at the 1972 Summer Olympics. Although doctors advised him against participating, Genter competed with permission from his coach. Additionally, he also didn’t take any pain medications.

After fighting all odds, Steve Genter clinched the silver at the men’s 200m, clocking a personal best time of 1:53:73, just behind compatriot Mark Spitz who won the gold with a then world record (WR) time of 1:52.78.

Just two days later, he played an instrumental role in the United States’ gold-medal victory in the 4x200m relay, swimming the third leg. The US team also attained a then WR of 7:43:3. He concluded his Olympics campaign by winning the bronze medal in the 400m, clocking a time of 4:01.94.

Steve Genter is a three-time Pan American Games medalist

Steve Genter (R) at the 1972 Olympics

Steve Genter is a three-time Pan American Games medalist, having won two gold and a silver in the 1971 Games. This included gold medals with Dave Edgar, Jerry Heidenreich, and Frank Heckl, in the 4×100m freestyle, and with Jerry Heidenreich, Jim McConica, and Frank Heckl, in the 4×200m freestyle events. He captured the silver in the 400m freestyle event.

Genter used to shave his head before swimming competitions, which earned him the nickname “Curly”. Some of his other big achievements include winning silver in the 400m and 1500m freestyle disciplines at the 1970 Universiade in Turin, Italy.