Olympian Allison Schmitt recently penned a heartfelt note congratulating Michael Phelps and coach Bob Bowman for their induction into the Swimming Hall of Fame. The 33-year-old swimmer, who also has been a student of Bowman, also commended Phelps for his journey.

On September 30, 23-time Olympic gold medalist Phelps was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame at Fort Lauderdale. He was honored for a remarkable swimming career that rightly made him one of ‘the greatest swimmers of all time’.

Also inducted was his coach Bowman, who also guided Phelps to five World Championship gold medals besides his Olympic triumphs.

Schmitt took to social media to share a picture with them and congratulate the duo for their “countless more achievements to come.” Furthermore, the four-time Olympic gold medalist shared that she has observed the duo since 2005 and appreciates the highs and lows that they faced together.

"Here's to celebrating @m_phelps00 and @coach_bowman International Swimming Hall of Fame induction and the countless more achievements to come. Since jumping into their journey in 2005… I appreciate the full picture—the triumphs and struggles, the highs and lows," she said.

"It's the behind-the-scenes resilience, the hard work when the lights are off and the exceptional mental fortitude that fueled their remarkable performances… pushing boundaries and inspiring us all," she added.

She further commended the duo's resilience and hard work, especially in difficult times.

"Michael's story reminds us that greatness requires nurturing the mind ALONGSIDE the body. Huge congrats to this extraordinary human being and the powerful lessons we can all learn from this dynamic duo’s dedication, she concluded.

What is the relationship between Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt?

Allison Schmitt is a very close friend of Michael Phelps. The two have known each other since their high school days and also trained under Bob Bowman. Moreover, both have had mental health struggles at different junctures of their lives. Their bond grew stronger when they came together to help each other in difficult times.

Notably, Schmitt and Phelps shared a heartfelt moment during the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in 2021. She was elated to have booked her spot at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics in 200m women’s freestyle and walked across the pool deck to hug Phelps right after her qualification was announced.

Schmitt has also lived with Phelps, his wife Nicole, and their son Boomer for a period of time.

Before the 2016 Rio Olympics, Phelps spoke about his relationship with Schmitt, saying:

“Allison’s like my little sister and I love her to death,”