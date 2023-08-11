"Happy 15th anniversary" - Michael Phelps revisits his podium finish at the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Michael Phelps is undoubtedly the greatest athlete the swimming world has witnessed. Phelps' career is what one can sum up to be a legendary one.

The 23-time Olympic gold medalist recently revisited his victory at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. In the 2008 Olympics, Phelps shared the podium with Laszlo Csech from Hungary and Ryan Lochte from the USA twice - one in the men's 200m individual medley and the second in the 400m individual medley.

Michael Phelps took to social media to post a picture of the three sharing the podium.

"Happy 15th anniversary boys!" he wrote.

At the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps finished first on the podium in the men's 400m individual medley with a world record time of 4:03.84. Csech secured second place with a time of 4:06.16, while Lochte settled in third place with a time of 4:08.90.

The trio also stood on the podium for the men's 200m individual medley with Phelps securing a gold medal with a time of 1:54.23, shattering a world record and Csech again finishing behind Phelps with a time of 1:56.52. Lochte finished behind Csech with a close gap of 1:56.53.

Michael Phelps and Csech went ahead to share another podium in the men's 200m Butterfly with Phelps winning gold in 01:52.03 followed by Csech with a time of 01:52.70.

Later, Phelps went on to win a gold medal in the 100m butterfly with a time of 50.58. He secured a gold medal in the 200m butterfly with a time of 1:52.03 making a world record. Phelps also continued to make a world record time in the 200m freestyle which he completed in 1:42.96.

Michael Phelps won his first Olympic gold medal at the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens

Michael Phelps after winning a gold medal in the Mens 200m Individual Medley at the Medal Ceremony at the 2004 Summer Olympics Games in Athens, Greece

Michael Phelps won his first Olympics gold medal in the 2004 Athens Summer Olympics Games in the 400m individual medley. He completed the race in 4:08.26 to shatter his earlier world records. The American swimmer was 19 years old then.

At the 2004 Olympics, Phelps won six gold and two bronze medals. Phelps broke his own 400m individual medley record in the 2008 Beijing Olympics with a time of 4:03.84.

In the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Leon Marchand broke the retired American's 15-year-old world record in the 400m individual medley by completing his race in 4:02.50. Phelps was present at the event as a commentator and was seen praising the Frenchman.