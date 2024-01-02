"Happy Olympics year" - USA swimming coach Bob Bowman on the start of 2024

American swimming coach Bob Bowman recently expressed his excitement for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 58-year-old coach shared an image of his calculations of the different events he will be training swimmers under him. Moreover, the head coach of the Arizona State Sun Devils had inspiring quotes and beliefs written around it.

Bob Bowman is currently training swimmers for the ongoing Sun Devil Swim and Dive 2023 - 2024. The championship kickstarted in September of 2023 and will go on until March of 2024. The competition paused for the holidays after November 20. It will resume on January 6.

Along with Sun Devil Swim and Dive championships, Bowman is also preparing swimmers for the 2024 Paris Olympics. He shared his excitement on his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle and captioned the post:

"And so it begins. Happy Olympic Year! #Paris2024 @ASUSwimDive."

The picture showed Bowman’s plan of action for the upcoming championships. He noted down each event that will see swimmers competing against each other. Above the calculation, the coach had written “Happy Olympic Year!!”

Also at the end of the note, he quoted Chinese Philosopher Confucius’s quote, “Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.” Short motivating messages, “#doyourwork” and “#Paris2024” suggested Bowman’s drive to prepare his swimmers for the best.

Bob Bowman is best known for coaching legend Michael Phelps

Bob Bowman famously coached 23-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Phelps. He first met Phelps when he was just seven years old. The swimmer had visited North Baltimore Aquatic Club for a 60-minute technique clinic. The coach observed Phelps’s swimming skills and was highly impressed with them.

In 1997, Bowman convinced Phelps’s parents that their son could be a great swimmer. Eventually, he began training the swimming legend at the age of 11. With consistent training and guidance, the Baltimore Bullet became the youngest American Olympian at age 15 in 2000. Moreover, in 2004, he went on to win six medals.

Bowman had talked about Phelps and how his parents aided his career in the 2003 edition of the 'Swimming Technique':

"Supportive parents have aided his (Michael Phelps) climb immensely. They had been through the drill with the older daughters. Then there's Michael's physique: at 6'4", he is mostly torso with a large chest and long arms. It's a body great for swimming. He is very flexible throughout the shoulders, upper body and especially in the ankles."