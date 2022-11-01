Michael Phelps is a legendary Olympian, having won the most gold medals in the Olympics. He has won 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals. Bob Bowman coached Michael Phelps for over 20 years. Bowman started coaching Phelps when the ace swimmer was 11 years old.

Their partnership has been one of the most successful partnerships in the history of swimming. In 2012, Anderson Cooper of CBS News interviewed the two of them.

Michael Phelps speaks about meeting Bob Bowman for the first time

Michael Phelps was asked whether he remembers meeting Bowman for the first time. Phelps replied:

"Yeah. Absolutely hated him."

The ace swimmer replied that he remembered meeting Bowman for the first time and hated him. He further spoke about not wanting to swim for the coach. Phelps recalled playing around the pool and the only thing he heard at the time was Bowman whistling and yelling.

Michael Phelps further added:

"I was like, 'Man, I'd never swim for that man,' and sure enough, 15 years later, here we are today - I'm still swimming for him."

The GOAT Olympian further said Bowman was kind of a father figure to him and has been there for him at every step of his life. He added that the coach has helped him whenever he needs help.

The swimmer continued:

"Has his hand out whenever I need it, no matter when, no matter what. I mean, he's a part of my family and if it wasn't for him, I wouldn't be here, I wouldn't be the person who I'm today."

Phelps claimed Bob Bowman is a part of his family and he wouldn't be a successful swimmer or person if the coach wasn't there for him.

Bob Bowman opens up about Michael Phelps

Anderson Cooper asked Bowman how excited he was to coach Michael Phelps. Bowman replied that he wasn't particularly excited to coach Phelps because he felt the swimmer had a discipline problem. He further recalled encountering a 10-year-old Phelps around the pool.

The coach said Phelps would always get into trouble and was just being a ball of energy and not directed in a positive way.

Bowman said:

"He thought I was too mean, and I was."

Anderson then asked Bowman if he felt that his relationship with Phelps had changed. Bowman said their relationship had changed and there was no doubt regarding it. He thinks after a very long time he has realized that just laying out a program and asking Phelps to do it wouldn't work out if the swimmer didn't want to do it.

Bowman further said Phelps should be willing to work on the program on his own and should have the motivation to work.

Cooper questioned the coach about what Phelps meant to him. The coach said they were like family. He spoke about watching Phelps grow up and being more than a coach to the swimmer throughout his career in several ways.

