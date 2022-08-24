"Just something that we both saw in one another" - When Michael Phelps opened up on training with one coach, Bob Bowman for two decades

Michael Phelps is the GOAT. The modern-day swimming legend is the most decorated Olympian of all time with 28 Olympic medals (23 golds). Despite his retirement from competitive swimming in 2016, Phelps continues to be named among the best athletes in the world.

Phelps began training with his coach Bob Bowman after the two met in Baltimore. He was 11, when Bowman took up the role as his coach.

Olympics - Previews - Day - 3

Michael Phelps trained under Bowman for over 20 years. Under him, Phelps achieved greatness, becoming the most decorated Olympian of all time. Later, Phelps revealed that he had a special bond with Bowman that helped him grow as a person. The ace swimmer also said that he has spent some “really hard times” with Bowman which let them stick together for so many years.

Speaking in an interview with Sportslane, Michael Phelps explored the experience of training under Bowman for two decades and said:

“The longevity that we've had, it was just something that we both saw in one another, and no matter how hard it got, and I'm sure there are some questions coming up, I don't want to jump into them, but there are some really hard times that we went through together, and it brought challenges to us and we kind of just decided that we were biting the bullet and we were going to get through it together, and just because we saw how strong we were together, the number of years from, I guess if we look from.”

Michael Phelps’ illustrious career and his bond with Bowman

Phelps began swimming at the age of seven. Much like his siblings, Phelps naturally fell in love with the sport. The swimmer first met his coach Bob Bowman during a 60-minute technique clinic along with Cathy Lears at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club. Following this, Bowman began noticing Phelps in action.

Bowman was impressed by Phelps' swimming skills. He went on to convince the ace swimmer’s parents to let him take up competitive swimming. Following this, Bowman coached Phelps to becoming the youngest male swimmer at the age of 15 at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney. He continued to coach Phelps till the end of his illustrious career, becoming one of the most respected coaches in the world.

In the interview with Sportslane, Phelps went on to state that he didn’t have a ‘typical coach-athlete relationship’ with Bowman.

“For us, when we spend this amount of time around each other, we just know how each other work, he knows what buttons to press for me to be able to get that extra 10% that he needed, so that extra 20% out of that day that he needs from me to be able to have a chance to give... These goals are, I guess, a real shot to be able to be achieved, and I think just the dynamics that we have because it wasn't the typical coach-athlete relationship. I believe that he had confidence in me, and that was something that I really had never felt from a father figure.”

Michael Phelps is a regular in conversations surrounding legendary athletes around the world. Having become one of the most decorated swimmers ever, Phelps first announced his retirement from competitive swimming after the 2012 London Olympics. However, the athlete would later renege on the decision to take part in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Michael Phelps added five gold medals to his medal tally in Rio. With a total of 28 Olympic medals, the ace swimmer finally hung up his boots in 2016. Following his quit, Phelps continues to inspire people, taking up the role of a mental health advocate for athletes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Somava