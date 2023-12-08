"He's so cute even on the happy drugs" - Riley Gaines pens warm message as husband Louis Barker returns from hospital

Riley Gaines recently shared a heartwarming message as her husband Louis Barker returned home from the hospital after suffering a work-related accident.

Gaines, a former University of Kentucky swimmer, married her best friend in May 2022. She was pursuing health sciences at the University of Kentucky, while Barker was pursuing a degree in business administration. They nurtured their friendship at the university before it blossomed into a beautiful relationship.

The couple started dating in 2019, three years before getting married on May 29, 2022. Gaines shared a picture of her husband on December 5, 2023, informing her fans about the accident, when she spent an entire day in the emergency room tending to her husband's well-being.

"Spent the entire day in the emergency room with my husband & they've decided to keep him overnight after a work-related accident. He'll be fine, just in some pain," she wrote.

"Isn't he cute, though? Prayers welcome," Gaines added.

Three days later, Gaines shared another picture of Barker assuring her fans about his recovery and wrote an adorable message.

"@louis_charlie_barker finally got to come home," she wrote.

"He's so cute even on the happy drugs," the swimmer added.

Who is Riley Gaines' husband Louis Barker? Everything you need to know about the entrepreneur

Riley Gaines married Charlie Barker after a three-year-long relationship

Riley Gaines married Barker on May 29, 2022, after the latter popped the question in March 2022. Louis Barker was born in Crawley, a town in England, on September 19, 1999, and finished his high school at Millfield School, with a specialization in management coursework. He was born and raised in an English town by his mother - Julie, and father - Aidan, and has a brother named Marcus.

Barker, who earned a bachelor's degree in business administration, currently serves as a proprietor of LCB Pools, a business providing pool designs and offering services. Moreover, he is also an entrepreneur at the Chandler and Son and manages multiple aspects of the business.

The couple also has been very supportive of each other, from Gaines putting down a heartfelt message on Barker's birthday to Barker donning a women's swimming suit on Halloween referring to transgender athletes competing in women's sports, a notion Gaines has been persistently fighting against. Gaines and Barker can be seen spending quality time together as a married couple on many occasions.