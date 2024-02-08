"Hopefully they can learn something about how to do it based off what I did" - Michael Phelps sends motivational message to aspirational kids

Michael Phelps gave out a motivational message to aspirational kids at an event he recently attended.

After retiring from swimming, the former Olympic champion now frequents many golf events. Michael being an avid sports lover, is now very passionate about golf. He keeps his fierce competitive spirit alive by playing golf and improving his game.

Recently, Michael Phelps was one of the many celebrities who attended the Phoenix Open Pro-Am. Due to the cancellation of play, Phelps was waiting beside the TPC Scottsdale clubhouse when some kids spotted him and started calling out his name with enthusiasm.

Phelps was surprised when he saw many kids with his swim cap.

“Kids that definitely were not alive during any of my Olympic runs that have my own swim cap,” he said. (as quoted by azcentral)

He further went out to send a motivational message to kids who aspired to be like him.

“It's incredible. What I did wasn't easy, but what I did was through hard work and determination. If there's a kid that has a dream, that has something that they want to accomplish, hopefully they can learn something about how to do it based off what I did,” he said.

Michael Phelps' love for golf

WM Phoenix Open - Previews

Michael Phelps performed outstandingly throughout his career right from a very young age. From the 2004 Olympic Games at Athens, the "Baltimore Bullet" as he is famously called, went on to create multiple records and in the process became the most decorated Olympian of all time.

His love of golf began ever since he was a kid. Phelps would rush to the golf course whenever he would be bored of swimming. Along with his friends, he had a great time and developed a passion for the sport.

Even while competing as a professional swimmer, Michael Phelps would participate in golf tournaments just to fuel his passion. He once revealed how he had defeated basketball legend Michael Jordan at a charity match in Aria.

Morever, particularly after retiring from competitive swimming after the Rio Olympics, Phelps moved his interests to golf and now works on improving his skills at the golf course. He attended multiple golf events over the years competing as well as playing leisurely.

Phelps spoke about his experience playing golf over the years.

“You've got people from all different walks of life that have become obsessed with the game of golf. Obviously, we want to be as good as we can like we were in our crafts. And you have people from, whether it's soccer, baseball, football, singers — all walks of life — just being able to be themselves and try to make some birdies,” he said. (as quoted by azcentral)