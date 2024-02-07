“I’m not talking any s**t to Michael Jordan” - Michael Phelps on playing golf with basketball legend

Celebrated swimmer Michael Phelps recently talked about his experience playing golf with basketball legend, Michael Jordan, and heaped praise on the latter's skills.

In a recent interview with golf.com, Phelps spoke about the various aspects of his life as well as his transition from swimming to golf. After retiring from swimming, the most decorated Olympian of all time now does a myriad of things, including consulting with fellow star athletes and being a parent of four children.

Speaking of his experience at Michael Jordan's charity event at Aria, he described how the NBA legend played twice a day. To his surprise, Michael Phelps along with Mario Lemieux managed to beat Jordan at the event.

"He was playing like twice a day. I don’t know if he’s still playing as much as he used to. I remember I came out for a practice round the day before and he was like 72-69. And [Mario] Lemieux and I went out and beat him the next day. But it was crazy. His game is just so good. And his competitiveness comes out," he said.

Phelps further went on to speak about Michael Jordan's impressive golf skills.

"I watched him get out of a fairway bunker on 18 at Shadow Creek from like 190-something, and then he drained like a 30-footer. I was like, “Dude, you sh***ing me?” I mean, he’s got great hands, and he obviously puts a ton of time in. I’m not talking any s**t to him. I didn’t bet him. [Laughs.] But he’s just a great human. And the time that I’ve been with him has been really fun and special for me," Phelps said.

Post the charity event, Michael Phelps took part in many golf championships as he believes that it helps him keep his competitive spirit alive.

Michael Phelps and his legacy

2022 U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Hall Of Fame Ceremony

Michael Phelps is a name synonymous with relentless hard work, success and multiple world records. He made his debut at the Sydney Olympic Games at the age of 15. However, he could not win a medal at those games. However, the experience he gained from the event helped him to flourish in his career like no other swimmer.

From the next Olympic Games, Michael Phelps went on to an incredible medal-winning bout, winning 28 Olympic medals in 16 years. His incredible comeback at the Rio Olympics after a tough period in his life became a source of motivation for many people.

Phelps managed to bounce back stronger than ever after a series of lows which he has been very vocal about. His story remains the epitome of how hard work, resilience and the right mindset can lead to immense success. The " Flying Fish " story would inspire generations to come.