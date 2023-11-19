"How is that not some form of sexual harassment" - Riley Gaines on girls volleyball team's male captain's obscene comments to female opponents

Riley Gaines criticized a male player who competed in a women's volleyball match as the team's captain in Massachusetts. She also slammed the male player for his derogatory comment about the opposing team.

Derek Cannuscio, a male player, led the Landmark Volleyball girls team. Cannuscio reportedly made a shallow comment at the players of the opposing team. Derek, while competing against the women's team, yelled at them during the fierce match saying,

"Did my p***s distract you?"

Gaines, who has been advocating for the safety of women's sports, condemned the incident and marked it as sexual harassment. She specifically called out Maura Healey, the governor of Massachusetts.

"Male player who happens to be captain of girls volleyball team in MA asked female player on opposing team after a heated game: 'Did my p***s distract you?' How is that not some form of sexual harassment? At the hands of @MassGovernor," Gaines wrote.

Expand Tweet

The incident took place under the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, which allows the male players to compete alongside and against the female players/teams if there are no male teams, under Massachusetts Equal Rights Amendment rules. The specific rules date back to the 1970s.

Riley Gaines praises the captain of the high school team for standing up against a horrific incident that took place during a field hockey match in Massachusetts

Riley Gaines stands by Kelsey Bain for calling out on the field hockey incident.

Riley Gaines backed Kelsey Bain, the captain of the Dighton-Rehoboth field hockey team as she stood up against an incident during a field hockey match that involved serious injuries suffered by a female player.

In a similar incident that happened last week, during the first round of the MIAA Division III playoff between Dighton-Rehoboth and Swampscott High School, a female athlete from the former school suffered severe injuries after being hit by a ball that was flicked by a male player.

As the player suffered serious facial and dental injuries, Bain wrote a letter to the MIAA seeking a revision of policies. Gaines showed her support and lauded her.

"Captain of Dighton-Rehoboths field hockey team sent this letter to MIAA in response to her teammate losing her teeth due to a male playing on the women's team. This is amazing @kelseybain13," Gaines wrote.

"We stand with you and your teammates in demanding fair & safe play for women," the former NCAA swimmer backed the captain.

Expand Tweet