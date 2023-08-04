“I engaged in behavior which was regrettable and demonstrated bad judgment” - When Michael Phelps apologized after being caught using a marijuana pipe

In 2009, Michael Phelps faced a big reputational low when his picture of smoking marijuana made headlines. Without defending himself, the then-23-year-old swimmer apologized to his fans and the US Olympic Committee, promising that he would never repeat his mistake.

A British photographer captured Phelps smoking from a marijuana pot, with the sports world becoming restless when the swimming prodigy’s picture was published in a British newspaper.

Undoubtedly, the stakes were against Phelps as he had recently won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year honor in 2008. He had earned a huge name for breaking Mark Spitz’s record of seven gold medals at the Beijing Olympics.

However, after his marijuana picture was published, Phelps had to face massive criticism as it contaminated his image as a great Olympic swimmer.

Phelps at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards

Without wasting much time, he realized his fault as Phelps’s marketing agency, Octagon, released an apology statement in a press release.

“I engaged in behavior which was regrettable and demonstrated bad judgment,” he expressed his regret at his activity," the statement read.

Furthermore, Phelps promised his fans and the US Olympic Committee that they shall never find him indulging in such activity again.

“I’m 23 years old and despite the successes I’ve had in the pool, I acted in a youthful and inappropriate way, not in a manner people have come to expect from me. For this, I am sorry. I promise my fans and the public it will not happen again,” the swimmer said.

Michael Phelps accused the media of his mental health struggles

Michael Phelps at the 2016 Golden Goggle Awards

In 2022, Michael Phelps appeared in an interview with ESPN talking about his mental health struggles. The legendary swimmer started off by stating that handling the COVID-19 pandemic was not an easy task for him. Phelps shared that although he would tell people that was doing alright, in reality, he was just breathing trying to handle his constant mood swings.

Furthermore, the Olympic legend revealed that he was never doing well with his mental health. He blamed the media for a significant part of his condition. Phelps averred that the media only reported about him overcoming his mental struggles and then winning Olympic gold medals, which was not the complete truth.

Phelps shared that people who do not suffer from anxiety and depression would never understand his struggles.

“And really, to be blunt, the media is part of that. They dragged me through the dirt for everything I did wrong over the years -- and trust me, I know there was plenty. I'm responsible for every mistake I've ever made. Nobody else. I've gotten help and I ended my career on a high note, so the nice neat story is to put me back on a pedestal,” he explained.

Michael Phelps went on to add that as he would never cure of his mental health struggles, he accepted himself and continued to lead his life.