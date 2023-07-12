“I don't even think I could describe it that well” - David Popovici expresses love for people who helped him grow

David Popovici, 18, is a swimming prodigy who is supremely focused on becoming the greatest swimmer ever.

The world record holder at the long course 100-meter freestyle and the junior world record in the long course 200-meter freestyle is a two-time world champion.

Indeed, Popovici has achieved impressively at his age. However, amidst his walking up the ladder of success, the young swimmer never forgets to credit his family.

Famously known as Chlorine Daddy, David Popovici was four years old when he was diagnosed with the early stages of scoliosis, a condition in which a person’s spine has a sideways curve.

At the doctor’s recommendation, his parents introduced him to swimming and little Popovici was happiest when he was in the water.

Moreover, Popovici was nine when he met his coach Adrian Radulescu, who guides him even today. From a young age, the swimmer’s close circle of people has been his family and coach.

Recently, during an interview with FINA, David Popovici was asked about how much his family and coach have shaped him as a person. He quickly replied that his family is a big part of his life.

“I don't even think I could describe it that well because I think it's a very big part of me I believe they've truly shaped me and really made me the man I am today or the guy I am today,” the swimmer explained.

Furthermore, he stated what he learned from them.

“It helped me tremendously and I always had a lot to learn from them and I thanked them for I don't know educating me in a certain way and teaching me how to behave in certain situations and really helping me all throughout so yeah a lot I would credit them a lot,” he added.

David Popovici has a heart of gold

Besides becoming an ace swimmer, Popovici also believes in giving back to society in the best way he can. In May, the swimmer made headlines for his collaboration with the Romanian organization, MedLife, for a noble cause.

FINA World Junior Swimming Championships Lima 2022 - Day 6

The swimmer pledged to donate his gold medal from the 200-meter freestyle event at the 2022 FINA World Championships in Budapest to the organization.

Popovici’s gold medal was melted by MedLife to make 100 golden ribbons for children who have beaten cancer.

The swimmer’s collaboration with the organization was under the “hope doesn’t die of cancer” campaign.

