“Even Michael phelps stopped to look which never happens” -Swimming great's wife quizzes fans on bird she noticed on top of cactus

Nicole Johnson, wife of US swimmer Michael Phelps, took to social media to post a photo of a bird that the couple had spotted during their morning run and asked fans to help identify the bird.

The bird, looking like an Osprey - a sea hawk, - was seen perched on a cactus plant and Nicole said it even caught the eye of the legendary US swimmer, who is one of the most decorated Olympians in swimming. Phelps has won a record total of 28 Olympic medals that includes a record 23 gold medals, three silvers and two bronze medals.

Nicole said the bird even caught the attention of Phelps and said the swimmer stopped to look, which never happens otherwise.

"I found a friend on the course today....even MP (Michael Phelps) stopped to look which never happens," she captioned her Instagram story and even set a poll asking fans to identify the friend.

Nicole Michael Phelps' Instagram story.

Fans voted on the poll with 55% of them helping Nicole identify the bird as an osprey. Around 30% of them voted for hawk while 15% of fans thought the bird was an eagle.

Michael Phelps inducted into International Swimming Hall of Fame

Laurels and awards followed Michael Phelps throughout his career. The American won the World Swimmer of the Year Award eight times, won the American Swimmer of the Year Award 11 times and was also a recipient of the FINA Swimmer of the Year two times.

Earlier this month Phelps, along with his coach Bob Bowman, was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame earlier this month.

The partnership between Phelps and Bowman was an enriching one with the US swimmer winning five World Championships gold medals apart from his 23 Olympic gold medals under Bowman's tutelage.

The swimmer also made a personal announcement at the Hall of Fame when he revealed that he and his wife are expecting their fourth child, another baby boy.

Michael Phelps and Nicole Johnson, a former Miss California USA winner, married in 2016 and are parents to three sons - Boomer who is aged 7, Beckett aged five, four-year-old Maverick.

Phelps, who quit professional swimming after the 2016 Rio Olympics, recently lost his world record in the 400-meter individual medley to French swimmer Leon Marchand.

Phelps set the earlier record of 4:03.84 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics which was broken by Marchand when he clocked 4:02.50 at the World Swimming Championships in July this year.