Michael Phelps and longtime coach Bob Bowman inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame

Michael Phelps, whose swimming career was nothing less than legendary, was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame along with his longtime coach, Bob Bowman.

The athlete-coach duo was honored with the Hall of Fame induction at the International Swimming Hall of Fame in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Along with Phelps and Bowman, 11 other personalities who have achieved remarkable feats in their respective domains, including the artistic swimming, Paralympic, diving, governance, and water polo worlds, were enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Throughout his swimming career, Phelps has accumulated a plethora of victories. He has earned a total of 28 Olympic medals, including 23 gold medals, three silver medals, and two bronze medals.

Phelps attended the induction with his wife, Nicole Johnson. He later took to his social media to share a picture from the ceremony and expressed his gratitude.

"Thanks," he wrote.

Michael Phelps shared a picture of himself and coach Bob Bowman after their names were inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.

Phelps' longtime coach, Bob Bowman, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for his numerous accolades throughout his coaching journey. Under Bowman, Phelps also secured five World Championships gold medals apart from his 23 Olympic gold medals.

How did Michael Phelps meet his wife Nicole Johnson?

Michael Phelps along with wife Nicole Johnson watch the men's 400m Individual Medley at the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska

Michael Phelps met Nicole Johnson at the 2007 ESPY Awards when he was invited to present an award alongside race car driver Danica Patrick. Johnson was assigned as an athlete guide in that event for Phelps.

The two immediately hit it off and started dating a few days later. They got engaged in 2015 before getting married in a small ceremony prior to the 2016 Rio Olympics on June 13, 2016 in Paradise Valley, Arizona.

The couple welcomed their first child, Boomer, in May 2016, followed by Beckett in February 2018 and Maverick in September 2019. Post the ISHOF induction ceremony, Phelps announced that the couple is expecting their fourth baby boy.

Johnson was born in Colorado and brought up in California. She was the first runner-up at the 2007 pageant and went on to win the Miss California USA title in 2010.

At present, Johnson is an ambassador for the Michael Phelps Foundation, which promotes water safety, wellness, and physical and mental health.