“I like 8s” – Michael Phelps reacts to his world records stat

Michael Phelps is the greatest Olympian of all time. The 23-time Olympic gold medalist is a superstar on and off the pool. He is very active on his social media platforms and he takes immense pleasure in sharing things that feature him.

He recently shared a post on his story from Swimstats Instagram handle. He also wrote in his story about his love for the number eight and also mentioned his coach Bob Bowman:

"I like 8s We had some fun @coach_bowman"

Via Instagram

Michael Phelps' Record

Swimmingstats recently shared a post in which the stats of swimmers who set the most world records in a single event. The list was headed by Dawn Fraser and Don Schollander and at the bottom was Michael Phelps' three individual events, with eight world records set in a single event.

Phelps holds eight world records in the men's 200-meter butterfly, 200-meter individual medley, and 200-meter individual medley.

Men's 200-meter butterfly

The 28-time Olympic medalist set eight world records in men's 200-meter butter butterfly from the year 2001 to 2009.

1:54.92 in Austin, Texas, US on March 30, 2001

1:54.58 in Fukuoka, Japan on July 24, 2001

1:53.93 in Barcelona, Spain on July 22, 2003

1:53.80 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada on August 17, 2006

1:53.71 in Columbia, Missouri, US on February 17, 2007

1:52.09 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on March 28, 2007

1:52.03 in Beijing, China on August 13, 2008

1:51.51 in Rome, Italy on July 29, 2009

Phelps at the 13th FINA World Championships 2009

Men's 400-meter individual medley

Michael Phelps set eight world records in the 400-meter individual medley from 2003 to 2008.

4:11.09 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, US on August 15, 2002

4:10.73 in Indianapolis, Indiana, US on April 6, 2003

4:09.09 in Barcelona, Spain on July 27, 2003

4:08.41 in Long Beach, California, US on July 7, 2004

4:08.26 in Athens, Greece on August 14, 2004

4:06.22 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on April 1, 2007

4:05.25 in Omaha, Nebraska, US on June 29, 2008

4:03.84 in Beijing, China on August 10, 2008

Phelps at Beijing Olympics 2008

Men's 200-meter individual medley

Michael Phelps also set eight world records in the men's 200-meter individual medley from 2003 to 2008.

1:57.94 in Santa Clara, California, US on June 29, 2003

1:57.52 in Barcelona, Spain on July 24, 2003

1:56.04 in Barcelona, Spain on July 25, 2003

1:55.94 in College Park, Maryland, US on August 9, 2003

1:55.84 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada on August 20, 2006

1:54.98 in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia on March 29, 2007

1:54.80 in Omaha, Nebraska, US on July 4, 2008

1:54.23 in Beijing, China on August 15, 2008

Phelps at Beijing Olympics

Other records of Michael Phelps

Phelps holds more world records than any other swimmer recognized by FINA (39 total, 29 individual, 10 relay). Mark Spitz's previous record of 33 world records (26 individual, 7 relay) is second on this list. But according to reports, Johnny Weissmuller broke 67 legitimate world records.

Phelps is also the holder of 20 Guinness World Records. The majority of them are cumulative records for the total number of swimming triumphs and accomplishments, such as the most medals, the most consecutive medals, the most medals in a single competition, the most swimming records, etc. It is the most total Guinness World Record that an athlete has ever held.

Poll : 0 votes