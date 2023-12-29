"I share this in case any pregnant mama is having itchy hands/feet" - Michael Phelps' wife Nicole provides health update as she expects 4th child

Michael Phelps’s wife Nicole Phelps recently shared a health update while being pregnant with her fourth child. She experienced cholestasis, a condition that she had faced in previous pregnancies too.

Cholestasis is a liver condition that causes itching and other symptoms. It potentially carries complications in pregnancy including chances of stillbirth.

Recognized as the ‘Mommy Advocate’, Nicole has organized social media campaigns and talk sessions with experts to create awareness about maternal health. The swimming legend’s wife believes that it is important for both child and mother to be in good health throughout the period of pregnancy.

Recently, when Michael Phelps's wife experienced cholestasis, she shared an important message on her social media profile. The 38-year-old posted a picture of herself from the hospital while getting treatment for her condition. Mrs. Phelps wrote in her story:

“For those who have followed my journey with cholestasis in the past, I wanted to share an update. I’m doing NST this am because my liver enzyme are somewhat increasing… and I share this in case any pregnant mama is having itchy hands/ feet. Please don't ignore the itch, go get checked.”

She also mentioned a non-profit organization that deals with conditions like cholestasis:

"@icpcare has some incredible resources to better understand what is happening."

Nicole Phelps's Instagram story (Image via Instagram)

Nicole Phelps on having a boy as her fourth child with Michael Phelps

Mrs. Phleps at Rio Olympics 2016 Day 3

On November 2, Nicole Phelps appeared in an interview with Today to talk about her fourth pregnancy. She shared that the doctor advised her to take a test before getting her headache treatment done.

Michael Phelps' better half thought that "There’s no way" she could have been pregnant, but eventually got to know that the results were positive.

Furthermore, the former model talked about having another boy as her fourth child.

“I would have loved to have a daughter for Michael so he could have that father-daughter bond that I experienced growing up,” Nicole says. “But I strongly believe you’re given what you’re supposed to have, and I’m really excited to have another boy.”

Phelps and his wife had their first child, Boomer, in 2016. It was the same year that the swimming legend participated in his last Olympics, winning five gold medals and a silver medal. Phelps’ son also traveled to Rio de Janeiro with Nicole and her mother-in-law to attend the championship.

Moreover, in 2018, the couple had their second child, Beckett, and their third son, Maverick, in 2019.