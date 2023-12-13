"I've had more downs than ups": James Guy gets emotional after winning first individual 200m freestyle medal since 2016

English swimmer James Guy cried happy tears after a wait of seven years at the 2023 European Short Course Championship in Otopeni. The 28-year-old won the silver medal in the 200m freestyle, a fate he achieved after a long struggle. The swimmer shared his feelings while weeping about the ups and downs in his journey.

"Don’t give up. Swimming is a real journey. There’re ups and downs and I’ve had more downs than the ups. But keep going and the time will come… and the PBs will come,” he said.

At the recent championship in Otopeni, James Guy represented Great Britain in the 200m freestyle race. He won the silver medal in the event, clocking 1:41:12. Moreover, his teammate, Matthew Richardson, won the gold medal in the event by staying just 11 seconds ahead of Guy. Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys achieved the bronze medal in 1:41:15.

For Guy, it was his career’s most awaited experience. After winning the gold medal in the 200m freestyle race in the 2015 world championship, the English swimmer did not win individual titles for a long time. In fact, he had to settle for a fourth-place finish in the 200m race at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

However, after seven years, James Guy won an individual title on the fifth day of the European Short Course Championship.

James Guy changed his training institute after seven years ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics

Guy at Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships: Swimming - Day 6

Months before achieving his proud fate at the 2023 European Short Course Championship, James Guy made headlines for switching his institute. The swimmer decided to part ways with Bath National Center after seven years. Guy wanted change in his training ‘stimulus’ ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

James Guy announced his decision by sharing a picture of him with his friend at the training center on his Instagram. He captioned it,

"After 7 years of being at the Bath National Centre 4 years under Dave Mcnulty and 3 years under Jol FinckI, I have made the decision to change my training program for the Olympic year. I believe life is about having no regrets especially for us athletes with a limited time in the sport."

Furthermore, he thanked his coach, David McNulty, for leading him through major championships like the Worlds and the Olympics.

"I’ve decided for a change of stimulus for Paris 2024, this wasn’t an easy choice at all, but I’m excited for something new heading into the coming year, as a senior athlete, I feel like it’s time for a change physically and mentally."