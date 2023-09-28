"I’m not going to be swimming forever, so it’s important to have other things going on" - Lydia Jacoby on pursuing other interests

Lydia Jacoby represented the USA in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as a 17-year-old. She achieved an incredible feat at her debut Olympics by winning two medals.

Now, at 19 years old, Jacoby undergoes her swimming training while pursuing other passions. Fascinated by the fashion industry, Jacoby moved from her small town, Seward, in Alaska to Austin. She is pursuing a major in textiles and apparel from the University of Texas.

In a recent interview with Glamour, she expressed how important it is for her to have multiple passions to avoid monotony. She also emphasized that fashion would be her backup option once she bids adieu to swimming.

“It can get tedious and you can get in your head if you’re spending too much time focusing on swimming,” expressed Jacoby.“I can be all in rather than just kind of overthinking all the time,” she said.

“I’m not going to be swimming forever, so it’s important to have other things going on so you don’t have that complete culture shock when that’s over,” Jacoby said.

As a fan of trendy athleisure wear, Jacoby collaborated with a performance swimwear brand, Arena in 2021 to work on a suit line. Earlier this year, she introduced her first collection of swimsuits with Arena.

"I realize how much impact that medal had on so many people’s lives" - Lydia Jacoby on winning a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lydia Jacoby poses after winning the gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan

Lydia Jacoby achieved a spectacular accomplishment by clinching a gold medal in the women's 100m breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She was also a member of the women's 4x100m medley team and went on to secure a silver medal.

Moments after winning the gold medal, a video went viral on social media from the watch party at her hometown in Seward, Alaska. The spectators were seen dancing and celebrating her victory enthusiastically as she became the first Alaskan to qualify for and win a gold medal in swimming at any Olympic Games.

In the interview, she expressed that she still cherishes the medal-winning moment and emphasized that sharing victories makes them more special.

“I realize how much impact that medal had on so many people’s lives,” she expressed. “I can’t remember who told me this, but the memories are for us and the medals are to be shared,” she said.