Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj among athletes to receive financial assistance from Sports Ministry

Indian swimmers Sajan Prakash, Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel, along with youngster Kenisha Gupta, will receive financial assistance from the Sports Ministry. This decision has been made to extend support to the swimmers for their preparation and participation in various upcoming international competitions.

The Union Sports Ministry sanctioned the extension of financial assistance to four Indian swimmers under its Target Olympic Podium (TOPS) and the Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) schemes.

Sajan and Srihari are currently a part of the TOPS core group while Maana and Kenisha are from the TOPS development group.

Srihari has been approved an assistance of INR 22.02 lakhs for his expenditure. The amount also includes expenses for his personal coach and physiotherapist. Meanwhile, Maana and Kenisha have been sanctioned INR 3.89 lakhs each.

Srihari, Maana and Kenisha will be in action at the French Open Swimming Championships, scheduled to take place from March 31. The tournament will serve as a qualification event for the World Championships in Budapest in June.

"We are focused towards achieving big" - Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash

Sajan Prakash has been allotted an amount of INR 15.1 lakhs (excluding pool fees and airfare) for training as well as participation in multiple competitions and camps.

He will be competing in the Danish Open in April followed by three Mare Nostrum events across Monaco, Barcelona and Canet lined up in May.

The 28-year-old, who will undergo a high altitude training camp at the Sierra Nevada training centre in Spain between June and July, spoke about the busy year ahead. Sajan told SAI:

"We are focused towards achieving big at the Big Two meets. We have some qualifying meets in April, May and June before the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. These meets will act as preparatory competitions for us to know where we stand to peak at the right time."

