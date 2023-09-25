Katie Grimes cheers for Las Vegas Raiders during their NFL match against Pittsburgh Steelers

US Olympic swimmer Katie Grimes recently attended the highly anticipated Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game night on September 24. The 17-year-old Vegas native graced the Allegiant Stadium to cheer for her city's team, the Raiders.

The Sunday night football match saw the Las Vegas Raiders getting held off by the Pittsburgh Steelers by 5 points. The Steelers claimed a 23 - 18 victory over their opponents thanks to their strong defense.

Swimmer Katie Grimes' presence on the game night was highly welcomed by the organizers. They introduced Grimes as the first athlete to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Olympic team.

In July, she became the first American to make the 2024 Olympic team by winning a bronze medal in the open-water 10km at the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She achieved this milestone by finishing the race within 2:02:42.30, in an intense photo finish.

She claimed the bronze medal by just one-tenth of a second, trailing behind the Netherlands’ Sharon van Rouwendaal and Brazil’s Ana Marcela Cunha, the 2016 and 2020 women’s 10km Olympic gold medalists, respectively.

Katie Grimes at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Open Water Swimming - Day 1

After winning the race, she spoke to USA Swimming about making it to the US Olympic swimming team for 2024. Grimes said:

“I knew it was a photo finish, so I was a little anxious waiting for those results,”

She further added:

“I was in a little bit of shock because (making the 2024 Olympic team) was such a big goal of mine. I just didn’t think it was going to come this soon.”

Katie Grimes’ swimming history

Grimes at Fukuoka 2023 World Aquatics Championships: Open Water Swimming - Day 4

Katie Grimes began her swimming career as a part of the Sandpipers competitive team in Nevada. She made headlines in 2020 by becoming the youngest member of the US Olympic Team at 15 years old. That year, she finished fourth in the 800-meter freestyle at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The young swimmer also boasts silver medals in the 1500-meter freestyle and the 400-meter individual medley.

Grimes stunned the world in 2021 during the US Olympic Swimming Trials. She finished second in the 800m race, just five seconds behind legendary swimmer Katie Ledecky who won the event.

Katie Ledecky and Katie Grimes at 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials - Swimming - Day 7

After the race, an impressed Katie Ledecky expressed her views on Grimes’ swimming prowess. She told Insider.com:

"I think Katie squared is going to crush it in Tokyo," Ledecky said.

Furthermore, the legend added:

"I'm just so excited about this team that's coming together and getting to be on the team with somebody like Katie."