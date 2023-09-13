USA Swimming announces the national team for 2023-24

USA Swimming announced the national team for 2023-24 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The roster comprises a total of 94 athletes. The athletes will represent 45 swimming clubs from 22 states. The national team consists of 12 current American record holders in the long course and 6 current world record holders.
The selection criteria are based on the times achieved from January 1 to September 9, 2023. The first six fastest swimmers in an individual Olympic event are added to the list. The average age of the USA Team is 21.7 years.
Recent world champions from the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships earned their places on the team, including Kayla Han and Maximus Williamson.
USA National Team for Swimming
The USA National Team players list is given below alongside the events.
Team USA Women's Swimming Roster
Phoebe Bacon: 200 BK
Katharine Berkoff: 100 BK
Rachel Bernhardt: 100BR
Jillian Cox: 400/800 FR
Claire Curzan: 100/200 BK
Catie Deloof: 50 FR
Kaitlyn Dobler: 100/200 BR
Kate Douglass: 50/100 FR
Piper Enge: 100 BR
Hali Flickinger: 200 FL
Erin Gemmell: 200 FR
Katie Grimes: 400/800/1500 FR
Kayla Han: 800/1500 FR
Leah Hayes: 200/400 IM
Tess Howley: 200 FL
Kate Hurst: 1500 FR
Torri Huske: 50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM
Lydia Jacoby: 100 BR
Lilly King: 100/200 BR
Annie Lazor: 200 BR
KatieLedecky: 200/400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM
Lindsay Looney: 200 FL
Dakota Luther: 200 FL
Ella Nelson: 200 BR
Kennedy Noble: 100/200 BK
Teagan O’Dell: 200 BK
Maxine Parker: 100 FR
Kelly Pash: 100 FL
Alex Shackell: 200 FR; 200 FL
Bella Sims: 200/400 FR; 200 IM
Leah Smith: 200/400/800 FR; 400 IM
Regan Smith: 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM
Olivia Smoliga: 50/100 FR; 100 BK
Isabelle Stadden: 100 BK
Erica Sullivan: 1500 FR
Alex Walsh: 200 BR; 200/400 IM
Gretchen Walsh: 50/100 FR; 100 FL
Claire Weinstein: 200/400/800/1500 FR
Abbey Weitzeil: 50/100 FR Santa Clarita
Emma Weyant: 400 IM
Rhyan White: 200 BK
Team USA Men's Swimming Roaster
Jack Aikins: 100/200 BK
Jack Alexy: 50/100 FR
Michael Andrew: 50 FR
Hunter Armstrong: 100 BK
Shaine Casas: 100 FL; 200 IM
Adam Chaney: 100 BK
Charlie Clark: 800/1500 FR
Brooks Curry: 50/200 FR
Jack Dahlgren: 200 FL
Ross Dant: 800 FR
Daniel Diehl: 200 BK
Matt Fallon: 200 BR
Nic Fink: 100/200 BR
Bobby Finke: 800/1500 FR; 400 IM
Carson Foster: 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM
Jake Foster: 100/200 BR
Will Gallant: 800/1500 FR
Ian Grum: 200 BK
Chris Guiliano: 100 FR
Zach Harting: 100/200 FL
Adien Hayes: 100 FL
Thomas Heilman: 100/200 FL
Ryan Held: 50/100 FR
Luke Hobson: 200 FR
David Johnston: 400/800/1500 FR
Trenton Julian: 200 FL; 200 IM
Chase Kalisz: 200/400 IM
Drew Kibler: 200 FR
Matt King: 50/100 FR
Jonny Kulow: 50 FR
Destin Lasco: 100FR; 100/200 BK; 200 IM
MasonLaur: 200 FL; 400 IM
Will Licon: 200 BR
Jay Litherland: 400 IM
Jake Magahey: 400 FR
Mitch Mason: 100 BR
Josh Matheny: 100/200 BR
Daniel Matheson: 800/1500 FR
Rex Maurer: 400 FR
Macguire McDuff: 100 FR
Cody Miller: 100 BR
Jake Mitchell: 200/400 FR
Ryan Murphy: 100/200 BK; 100 FL
Baylor Nelson: 400IM
Noah Nichols: 100 BR
Justin Ress: 100 BK
Dare Rose: 100 FL
Levi Sandidge: 1500 FR
Aaron Shackell: 400 FR
Kieran Smith: 200/400 FR
Charlie Swanson: 200 BR
Hunter Tapp: 200 BK
Maximus Williamson: 200 IM
Abbreviations: BK- Backstroke; FL- Butterfly; IM- Individual Medley; BR- Breaststroke; FR- Freestyle