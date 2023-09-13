USA Swimming announces the national team for 2023-24

USA Swimming announced the national team for 2023-24 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The roster comprises a total of 94 athletes. The athletes will represent 45 swimming clubs from 22 states. The national team consists of 12 current American record holders in the long course and 6 current world record holders.

The selection criteria are based on the times achieved from January 1 to September 9, 2023. The first six fastest swimmers in an individual Olympic event are added to the list. The average age of the USA Team is 21.7 years.

Recent world champions from the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships earned their places on the team, including Kayla Han and Maximus Williamson.

USA National Team for Swimming

The USA National Team players list is given below alongside the events.

Team USA Women's Swimming Roster

Phoebe Bacon: 200 BK

Katharine Berkoff: 100 BK

Rachel Bernhardt: 100BR

Jillian Cox: 400/800 FR

Claire Curzan: 100/200 BK

Catie Deloof: 50 FR

Kaitlyn Dobler: 100/200 BR

Kate Douglass: 50/100 FR

Piper Enge: 100 BR

Hali Flickinger: 200 FL

Erin Gemmell: 200 FR

Katie Grimes: 400/800/1500 FR

Kayla Han: 800/1500 FR

Leah Hayes: 200/400 IM

Tess Howley: 200 FL

Kate Hurst: 1500 FR

Torri Huske: 50/100 FR; 100 FL; 200 IM

Lydia Jacoby: 100 BR

Lilly King: 100/200 BR

Annie Lazor: 200 BR

KatieLedecky: 200/400/800/1500 FR; 400 IM

Lindsay Looney: 200 FL

Dakota Luther: 200 FL

Ella Nelson: 200 BR

Kennedy Noble: 100/200 BK

Teagan O’Dell: 200 BK

Maxine Parker: 100 FR

Kelly Pash: 100 FL

Alex Shackell: 200 FR; 200 FL

Bella Sims: 200/400 FR; 200 IM

Leah Smith: 200/400/800 FR; 400 IM

Regan Smith: 100/200 BK; 100/200 FL; 200 IM

Olivia Smoliga: 50/100 FR; 100 BK

Isabelle Stadden: 100 BK

Erica Sullivan: 1500 FR

Alex Walsh: 200 BR; 200/400 IM

Gretchen Walsh: 50/100 FR; 100 FL

Claire Weinstein: 200/400/800/1500 FR

Abbey Weitzeil: 50/100 FR Santa Clarita

Emma Weyant: 400 IM

Rhyan White: 200 BK

Team USA Men's Swimming Roaster

Jack Aikins: 100/200 BK

Jack Alexy: 50/100 FR

Michael Andrew: 50 FR

Hunter Armstrong: 100 BK

Shaine Casas: 100 FL; 200 IM

Adam Chaney: 100 BK

Charlie Clark: 800/1500 FR

Brooks Curry: 50/200 FR

Jack Dahlgren: 200 FL

Ross Dant: 800 FR

Daniel Diehl: 200 BK

Matt Fallon: 200 BR

Nic Fink: 100/200 BR

Bobby Finke: 800/1500 FR; 400 IM

Carson Foster: 200 FR; 200 FL; 200/400 IM

Jake Foster: 100/200 BR

Will Gallant: 800/1500 FR

Ian Grum: 200 BK

Chris Guiliano: 100 FR

Zach Harting: 100/200 FL

Adien Hayes: 100 FL

Thomas Heilman: 100/200 FL

Ryan Held: 50/100 FR

Luke Hobson: 200 FR

David Johnston: 400/800/1500 FR

Trenton Julian: 200 FL; 200 IM

Chase Kalisz: 200/400 IM

Drew Kibler: 200 FR

Matt King: 50/100 FR

Jonny Kulow: 50 FR

Destin Lasco: 100FR; 100/200 BK; 200 IM

MasonLaur: 200 FL; 400 IM

Will Licon: 200 BR

Jay Litherland: 400 IM

Jake Magahey: 400 FR

Mitch Mason: 100 BR

Josh Matheny: 100/200 BR

Daniel Matheson: 800/1500 FR

Rex Maurer: 400 FR

Macguire McDuff: 100 FR

Cody Miller: 100 BR

Jake Mitchell: 200/400 FR

Ryan Murphy: 100/200 BK; 100 FL

Baylor Nelson: 400IM

Noah Nichols: 100 BR

Justin Ress: 100 BK

Dare Rose: 100 FL

Levi Sandidge: 1500 FR

Aaron Shackell: 400 FR

Kieran Smith: 200/400 FR

Charlie Swanson: 200 BR

Hunter Tapp: 200 BK

Maximus Williamson: 200 IM

Abbreviations: BK- Backstroke; FL- Butterfly; IM- Individual Medley; BR- Breaststroke; FR- Freestyle