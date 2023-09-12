Team USA finishes first in the medal tally at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Team USA dominated the medal tally at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships held at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel, from September 4 - 9, 2023.

The USA secured the top spot with a total of 33 medals, leaving Australia with a total of 24 medals. Canada claimed third place with a total of 13 medals. Among Team USA's 33 medals, 15 were gold, 11 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

The American men's team began the 4x100m freestyle relay with Daniel Diehl swimming the first lap, followed by Maximus Williamson and Hudson Williams. Jason Zhao swam the last lap and led the team to the podium by setting a new championship record by clocking an impressive 3:15.49.

Leah Hayes achieved outstanding times of 2:10.24 and 4:36.84, breaking the world records in women's 200m medley and 400m medley respectively. Meanwhile, Maximus Williamson set the championship record in the men's 200m Medley with a spectacular time of 1:57.29.

List of medal winners of Team USA with the events:

Gold medals for Team USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships:

Addison Sauickie: Women's 200m Freestyle - 1:58.09 Kayla Han: Women's 800m Freestyle - 8:29.66 Kate Hurst: Women's 1500m Freestyle - 16:09.37 Teagan O'Dell: Women's 200m backstroke - 2:08.09 Leah Shackley: Women's 50m Butterfly - 26.20 Leah Hayes: Women's 200m Medley - 2:10.24 (CR) Leah Hayes: Women's 400m Medley - 4:36.84(CR) Women 4X200m freestyle Relay: 7:52.48 Maximus Williamson: Men's 100m Freestyle - 48.45 Joshua Chen: Men's 100m Breaststroke - 1:00.70 Maximus Willaimson: Men's 200m Medley - 1:57.29 (CR) Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 3:15.49 (CR) Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay - 7:09.03 Men's 4x100m Medley Relay - 3:35.98 Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay - 3:45.62

Silver medals for Team USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships:

Annam Olasewere: Women's 50m Freestyle - 24.95 Madi Mintenko: Women's 400m Freestyle - 4:08.06 Erika Pelaez: Women's 50m Backstroke - 28.07 Jojo Ramey: Women's 200m Backstroke - 2:10.18 Leah Shackley: Women's 100m Butterfly -58.29 Haley McDonald: Women's 200m Medley - 2:13.18 Women's 4x100m Freestyle Relay - 3:37.71 Daniel Diehl: Men's 200m Backstroke - 1:58.93 Jordon Willis: Men's 200m Breaststroke - 2:12.07 Daniel Diehl: Men's 200m Medley - 1:58.62 Mixed 4X100m Freestyle Relay - 3:25.59

Bronze medals for Team USA at the 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships:

Anna Moesch: Women's 100m Freestyle - 54.69 Leah Hayes: Women's 200m Freestyle - 1:58.19 Addison Sauickie: Women's 400m Freestyle - 4:08.94 Erika Pelaez: Women's 100m Backstroke Piper Enge: Women's 50m Breaststroke - 30.74 Watson Nguyen: Men's 50m Breaststroke - 27.85 Watson Nguyen: Men's 100m Breaststroke - 1:01.22