Watch: Team USA celebrates after breaking the world record at the World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Team USA celebrated wildly after breaking the 4x100m freestyle relay junior world record at the ongoing 2023 World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

The Men's Junior team clocked a time of 3:15.49, ahead of second-placed Australia, who completed the race in 3:16.69. The Canadian team finished third with a time of 3:17.34.

Members of the team who were watching on celebrated the victory with great excitement and energy, jumping, dancing, and cheering for their teammates. A few even removed their t-shirts and swung them around in the air in sheer joy.

Here is a video of the celebrations:

The American team started with Daniel Diehl swimming the first lap, who completed it in 49.93 seconds. Maximus Williamson swam the second lap with a time of 47.78 seconds. Hudson Willams continued after Williamson and completed his lap in 49.14 seconds. Jason Zhao swam the last lap with a time of 48.64 seconds, leading the team to the top position on the podium.

The women's junior team also won the 4x200m freestyle relay on the first day of the championships with a time of 7:52.48. The team consisted of Addison Sauickie, Leah Hayes, Lynsey Bowen, and Madi Mintenko. Team USA left the Australian team behind, who completed the race in 7:52.68. The Canadian team finished third, clocking 7:53.09.

USA's Leah Hayes breaks the Championship Record at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships

Leah Hayes competes in the women's 200m Individual Medley at the TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont at the FMC Natatorium in Illinois in April 2023

Leah Hayes won the gold medal for the USA in the women's 400m Individual Medley at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Hayes topped the event by clocking a spectacular 4:36.84, creating a championship record in the process. Hayes left behind Ella Christina Jansen from Canada, who completed the race in 4:37.35. Another Canadian swimmer, Julie Brousseau, was third to tap the end line with a time of 4:38.45.

Hayes, who was diagnosed with Alopecia when she was six, also won a bronze medal in the 200m Medley at the 2022 World Aquatics Championships (Long Course) in Budapest.

The first day at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships was a huge success for Team USA, breaking two records and winning three gold medals, including two in team events and one gold in an individual event.