World Junior Swimming Championships 2023: Live Stream Details and more

The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships is set to kick off on September 4 and will continue until September 9. The Championships will be held at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel.

This year's World Junior Swimming Championships will feature the return of Australia, Canada and the United States. These three countries didn't send teams to the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, instead sending teams to the Junior Pan Pacs.

This year's competition will also include more teams than the previous edition, but some teams, namely France and Hungary, have opted to not to return for this year's Championships. According to SwimSwam, France and Hungary chose to send teams to European Junior Championships and the inaugural U-23 European meet.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Lana Pudar, who finished in fourth place in the 200m butterfly event of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, will compete in the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly events.

Flynn Southam of Australia is another exciting prospect who will be competing at the Championships. He has already announced his arrival at the international stage with his performances in the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, 2022 World Championships (SC) and 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships.

USA's Leah Hayes, Teagan O'Dell, Anna Moesch, Daniel Diehl, and Max Williamson are some names to watch out for at the Junior Swimming Championships.

Where to watch the World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

The events of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships are set to be held for six days and the live stream details for the Championships, as per SwimSwam, are attached below:

Fans in the United States, India, Brazil, Australia, Canada, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia and Indonesia can watch the World Junior Swimming Championships live stream on the FINA YouTube channel.

Europe

beIN Sports - France

- France TVP - Poland

- Poland Pro TV - Romania

- Romania SNRT - Morocco

- Morocco Sari - Turkey

- Turkey Sports Channel - Israel

- Israel Match TV - Russia

- Russia Arena Sport - Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia.

- Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia. AllAquatics for all European territories where no rights holder is appointed.

The list of countries in which beIN Sports will telecast the Championships is attached below:

Asian Countries : Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

: Bahrain, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine (including Gaza Strip), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen. African Countries: Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan and Tunisia.

Television Details for a few other countries:

Israel : Channel 5

: Channel 5 Japan : TV Asahi

: TV Asahi China and Macau : CMG/CCTV5

: CMG/CCTV5 Republic of Korea : CJ Media 8 (Finals only)

: CJ Media 8 (Finals only) Hong Kong : I-Cable (Finals only)

: I-Cable (Finals only) Malaysia : Astro

: Astro Fans in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Paraguay can watch the Championships on DirecTV

SuperSport will telecast the World Junior Championships in most African Countries. And ESPN Latin America will telecast the Championships in the Americas.