The 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships kicked off on September 4 at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel. On day one, the events were held in morning and evening sessions.

All the events held in the morning session were the heats of the respective events. A total of four finals and four semifinals were held on the evening session of day one of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Team USA emerged victorious in both the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final and the women's 4x100m freestyle relay finals. Leah Hayes was the other gold medallist for Team USA at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships.

Men's 400m freestyle final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Petar Mitsin was one of the favorites for the men's 400m freestyle world junior title and he lived up to the hype. He clocked a time of 3:46.49 to take home the gold. Despite finishing in the top spot and winning the title, it wasn't an easy road for Mitsin as Italy's Alessandra Ragaini proved to be a tough competitor in the men's 400m freestyle final.

The Bulgarian swimmer was the fastest swimmer in the first 200m with a split of 1:50.98. But Ragaini was saving his best for the final 100m as he touched the wall with an impressive time of 56.92 in the final 100m. As for the final 50m, Ragaini was the quickest swimmer. It was a personal best for the Italian Swimmer as he claimed the silver medal with a time of 3:46.66.

Another Italian Swimmer, Filippo Bertoni claimed the bronze medal with a time of 3:48.73. The result of the men's 400m freestyle final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Petar Mitsin (BUL) - 3:46.49 Alessandro Ragaini (ITA) - 3:46.66 Filippo Bertoni (ITA) - 3:48.73 Lorne Wigginton (CAN) - 3:49.05 Luke Whitlock (USA) - 3:50.46 Junwoo Kim (KOR) - 3:50.67 Norvin Clontz (USA) - 3:51.55 Vlad Stefan Stancu (ROU) - 3:53.06

Women's 400m Individual Medley Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Leah Hayes won the first gold medal for Team USA on Day 1 of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. The top three of the women's 400m IM finals broke away from the rest of the field as per Swimswam.

Hayes and Canada's Ella Jansen were tied at the 200m mark. The American swimmer broke the race open during the breaststroke between 200m and 300m with a split of 1:18.95. Leah Hayes touched the wall with a new championship record time of 4:36.84.

Ella Jansen clocked a time of 4:37.35 to finish in second place and take home the silver medal. The time set by both Hayes and Jansen are under the Championship record time which was set last year by Mio Narita. The time set by Narita was 4:37.78. Canadian Swimmer, Julie Brousseau finished in third place and claimed the bronze medal.

The result of the women's 400m IM as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

Leah Hayes (USA) - 4:36.84 (CR) Ella Jansen (CAN) - 4:37.35 Julie Brousseau (CAN) - 4:38.45 Lilla Bognar (USA) - 4:42.83 Mao Yihan (CHN) - 4:48.14 Kwanmuang Kamonchanok (THA) - 4:48.30 Tamaki Noi (JPN) - 4:49.15 Louna Kasvio (FIN) - 4:49.94

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

Team USA continued it's dominance at this year's World Junior Swimming Championships. USA consisting of Daniel Diehl, Maximus Williamson, Hudson Williams, and Jason Zhao started in lane 5.

They claimed their gold medal with a new world junior record time of 3:15.49. Maximus Williamson split was vital as it was the fastest split in the whole field and also he was the only swimmer to swim sub-48 in the whole finals.

Team Australia finished in second place with a time of 3:16.69 followed by Canada in third place.

The results of the men's 4x100m freestyle relay final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

United States of America - 3:15.49 Australia - 3:16.69 Canada - 3:17.34 Italy - 3:17.49 People's Republic of China - 3:17.69 Croatia - 3:20.15 Poland - 3:22.74 Brazil - 3:23.25

Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final of World Junior Swimming Championships 2023

It was once again Team USA at the top of the podium, as they claimed the women's 4x200m freestyle relay title. The top three of the women's 4x200m freestyle was the same as the men's 4x100m freestyle relay. Team USA consisting of Addison Sauickie, Leah Hayes, Lynsey Bowen and Madi Mintenko started in lane 5.

Leah Hayes helped Team USA take the lead from Australia. On the second leg, Hayes split 1:57.86. Madi Mitenko swam the final split as she guided USA to victory. Team USA clocked a time of 7:52.48 followed by Australia in second place with a time of 7:52.68.

Team Canada finished in third place followed by Italy in fourth place. The results of the women's 4x200m freestyle relay final as revealed on the Omega Timing Official Website is attached below:

United States - 7:52.48 Australia - 7:52.68 Canada - 7:53.09 Italy - 8:03.49 Brazil - 8:11.40 Israel - 8:13.30 Greece - 8:13.67 Lithuania - 8:15.92

Today (September 5) marks the day two of the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships. The finals of men's 100m backstroke, women's 200m butterfly, men's 200m freestyle, women's 50m breaststroke, men's 100m breaststroke, women's 100m backstroke, men's 200m medley, and mixed 4x100m medley will be held today.