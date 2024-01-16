Katie Ledecky, Caeleb Dressel among 743 swimmers in U.S. Olympic trials

Ten-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky has qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials and is among the 743 swimmers, including 408 men and 335 women, to have made the cut in the U.S. trials.

Ledecky has qualified in a total of six events - 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m freestyle events, and 400m individual medley. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist began the 2024 season by winning two gold medals in the women’s 1500m and 400m freestyle events at the recently held 2024 Knoxville Pro Series.

In the women’s 1500m freestyle, Katie Ledecky swam the 17th fastest time in history in the discipline, clocking 15 minutes and 38.81 seconds. All the 17 quickest times are owned by Ledecky. She also went on to win the 400m event, clocking 4 minutes and 03.46 seconds.

Another renowned swimmer in Caeleb Dressel also secured his place in the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. The seven-time Olympic champion qualified for the trials in the 50m and 100m freestyle and 100m butterfly events.

Swim Swam, a US-based swimming news organization, released the list of 743 swimmers who have qualified for the event on their website.

The qualification period for the trials will conclude on May 30. The 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials are scheduled to be held from June 15 to June 23 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Sandpipers of Nevada club's Bella Sims, who won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in the 4×200 m freestyle, qualified for the most events (11) in the women's category. Her clubmate Katie Grimes and Regan Smith from Sun Devil Swimming are both tied for second place in the female category, having qualified in nine events.

Kieran Smith (Ridgefield Aquatic Club) and Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays) are at the top in the men's category, qualifying in eight disciplines each. Shaine Casas is third on the list, having qualified for seven events at the 2024 USA Olympic trials.

Katie Ledecky doesn’t plan on retiring in 2024

Katie Ledecky poses with her medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Ahead of the 2023 World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Katie Ledecky announced she doesn't plan to retire in 2024. In an interaction with the media, she stated:

"I can say pretty confidently that I'm not going to be done in 2024. I just don't see myself hanging it up after next year. I just love the sport too much right now. I can't wrap my head around being done next year."

The 26-year-old also said that she has her sights on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics and added:

"I mean, L.A. is definitely in the picture. I can't fully commit to it at this point in 2023. But if I'm still loving it, if I feel like my body can do it. I think I would give it a shot. It's amazing to have the opportunity to swim in the United States at an Olympics. It's a rare opportunity, so something that I'm excited about. Whether I'm competing or not, I'll definitely be there."

Katie Ledecky has collected 26 medals (overall) and 21 individual gold medals in the history of the World Aquatics Championships. This makes her the most decorated female swimmer at both the World Championships and the Olympics.