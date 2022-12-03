Katie Ledecky picks up third win at the 2022 US Open Swimming Championships

Top American swimmer Katie Ledecky won her third US Open Championship title by defeating rising star Erin Gemmell.

Although Ledecky was not happy with the performance and called it a bad day, she posted a time of 1:56:74, defeating Gemmell, who touched the wall in 1:57:16.

Katie fell behind during the competition but soon took command and led in the championship. It was her third victory at the championship, as she had previously finished first in the 400 and 800-meter freestyle.

Ledecky had an impressive win over Summer McIntosh on Thursday, where she swam 3:59:71 in the 400-meter. With her victory, she broke her old record for the US Open.

Ledecky and McIntosh were deadlocked at 300-meter, but eventually, the former managed to finish ahead of McIntosh, who touched the wall at 3:59:79. while the victor finished the race in a record time of 3:59:71.

Early life and professional career of Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky is the most decorated female American swimmer. Born on March 17, 1997, in Washington, DC, the American prodigy began swimming at age six after getting inspired by her mother and brother. Katie's mother, Mary Gen, was a swimmer during her college days.

Ledecky was a precocious talent. She set a record at the American and US Opens during her high school swimming career. The now 25-year-old finished her school career as a Stone Ridge School record holder with records in all swimming events, except for the 100-meter breaststroke. Yuri Suguiyama trained Katie at the Nation's Capital Swim Club.

The talented swimmer started her senior career at the 2012 US Olympic Trials in Omaha, Nebraska, and made it to the Olympic team with a time of 8:19:78. She was the youngest participant at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Katie Ledecky began her Olympic career with a gold medal in the 800-meter freestyle in a time of 8:14.63 seconds.

The celebrated swimmer has won 10 medals at the Olympics, including seven gold and three silver.

Katie Ledecky has won 22 world championships medals, including 19 gold and three silver medals. She has also won 10 Pan Pacific Championships medals, including eight gold, a silver, and a bronze medal.

Her success earned her the title Female World Swimmer of the Year from Swimming World. She was also named Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year in 2017 and ESPY Best Female Athlete in 2022, among many other awards.

Regan Smith dominated the pool at the US Open

Sports enthusiasts witnessed a dazzling show on Thursday night at the US Open, where Regan Smith bested the competition in two major events. The 20-year-old athlete won in the 100-meter butterfly and 100-meter backstroke.

Smith also registered a win in the 200 individual medleys with a record of 2:10:40. Earlier this summer, Regan announced that she was forgoing her collegiate eligibility to turn professional.

It is pertinent to note that Regan Smith is the current long-course world record holder in the 200-meter backstroke. She competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she won three medals.

